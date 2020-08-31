Virginia Tech football makes support staff hire ahead of 2020 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football has hired Alex White as the team’s director of on-campus recruiting.

White revealed the news on social media Sunday night, and a source close to the situation confirmed the hire. She replaces recruiting assistant Zaire Turner, who left the program to pursue job opportunities in her native Texas.

Tech expanded its support staff in July with the addition of alums Corey Fuller and Jeron Gouveia-Winslow. Athletic director Whit Babcock told reporters in early August the team hopes to start raising funds in the coming months to add up to more four more staff members.

White comes to Tech after spending the 2020 season football operations and recruiting assistant for Appalachian State. App State hired White after she graduated from North Carolina where she was a recruiting intern for both Larry Fedora and Mack Brown.