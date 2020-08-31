Virginia Tech football makes support staff hire ahead of 2020 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football has hired Alex White as the team’s director of on-campus recruiting.
White revealed the news on social media Sunday night, and a source close to the situation confirmed the hire. She replaces recruiting assistant Zaire Turner, who left the program to pursue job opportunities in her native Texas.
Tech expanded its support staff in July with the addition of alums Corey Fuller and Jeron Gouveia-Winslow. Athletic director Whit Babcock told reporters in early August the team hopes to start raising funds in the coming months to add up to more four more staff members.
White comes to Tech after spending the 2020 season football operations and recruiting assistant for Appalachian State. App State hired White after she graduated from North Carolina where she was a recruiting intern for both Larry Fedora and Mack Brown.
According to her App State bio, she was one of 40 women who attended the NFL combine for the league’s Women's Careers in Football Forum. The event was aimed at educating qualified female candidates for working in football operations.
The participants interacted with general managers, head coaches and club executives in the NFL and college football programs.
White will have a similar role for Tech as she did at App State where she was responsible for on-campus recruiting, team travel and various administrative responsibilities. She will work with the Hokies’ student workers and also help coordinate communication with recruits.
Tech’s support staff includes director player personnel Mark Diethorn, assistant director of player personnel Beau Davidson, recruiting director John Iezzi and creative media director Zach Lantz.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
