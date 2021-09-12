 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech football moves up to No. 15 in latest coaches, AP polls
Virginia Tech football moves up to No. 15 in latest coaches, AP polls

Middle Tennessee Virginia Tech football

Members of the Virginia Tech football team celebrate after beating Middle Tennessee on Saturday. The Hokies, who defeated then-No. 10 UNC in the season opener, are now ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll.

 Matt Gentry, The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football continued its climb up the rankings this week. 

The Hokies moved to No. 15 in the AP Poll and coaches poll following a 35-14 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday to improve to 2-0 (1-0 ACC). They moved up four spots in the AP Poll and six spots in the coaches poll. 

They are highest they have been ranked in the AP Poll since the opening weeks of the 2018 season. 

Tech is the second highest ranked team in the ACC in both polls. Clemson is No. 6, North Carolina is No. 21 and Miami is No. 24 in the AP Poll . Clemson is also ranked No. 6 in the coaches poll with North Carolina at No. 19 while Miami dropped out of the top 25 after a close win at home over Appalachian State. 

The Hokies visit a 1-1- West Virginia team in Week 3 that lost its opener to Maryland and beat Long Island University last weekend. 

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

