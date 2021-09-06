Virginia Tech football moving linebacker C.J. McCray to defensive end

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is moving C.J. McCray to defensive end. McCray was a late addition to the team’s 2021 signing class as a transfer out of Marshall.

The Hokies had three players transfer after spring camp ended at the position and Emmanuel Belmar was forced to take a medical waiver due to lingering concussion issues, but Fuente said depth wasn’t the motivating factor in the move.

“That's where he needs to play,” Fuente said, on Monday. “He's got the size for it. It allows some of those guys like Amare to cut things loose a little bit easier. There's a little bit more to playing linebacker."

McCray didn’t play in the opener against North Carolina.

He spent the entire fall taking reps at linebacker and will be starting from scratch on the defense line since it wasn’t something he played in high school at Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina either.

Fuente does think McCray is physically ready to take the position on. He’s listed on Tech’s roster at 6-foot-3, 221-pounds, but Fuente said he’s already added quite a bit of weight to his frame.