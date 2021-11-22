Virginia Tech football not announcing starting quarterback for this weekend's game against UVA

Burmeister has battled an upper body injury in recent weeks as well that’s knocked him out of multiple games. Price said the decision to go with Blumrick in Miami wasn’t injury related.

If Blumrick gets the starting nod he would be the sixth different starter in the Commonwealth in as many years. The Hokies have gone with Jerod Evans (2016), Josh Jackson (2017), Ryan Willis (2018), Hendon Hooker (2019) and Braxton Burmeister (2020) during that stretch.

The only stretch that comes even remotely close is the three different quarterbacks used in the rivalry between 2004-06 with Bryan Randall (2004), Marcus Vick (2005) and Sean Glennon (2006).

Price praised Blumrick for even being available for Saturday’s game considering the injury he suffered earlier this season against Notre Dame.

“Here's a guy that probably could have rode it out and not played the rest of the year, but instead he goes out and attacks the rehab, gets his body right, gets him back to where he can perform and our kids saw that,” Price said.

He reiterated what he said Saturday about Blumrick’s physical downhill running style giving Tech a boost.

“Our kids saw him go out, and every run he was trying to finish,” Blumrick said. “He's a big strong guy. The running game is different with him than the running game with Braxton ... It says something about his character and his makeup, how much he cares about his teammates for him to come back and play just as hard as he did and run the ball as hard as he did on Saturday.”

