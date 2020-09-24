Virginia Tech football not handing out No. 1 jersey for 2020 season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech players opted not to hand out the No. 1 jersey this season.

According to a team spokesperson, the team voted at the end of fall camp to put the newly established tradition on hold for this year.

Former Tech safety Reggie Floyd, who wore the No. 1 jersey last season, was the first player to wear the number since wide receiver Isaiah Ford in 2016. The number remained off limits after Ford left for the NFL.

A group of players including offensive lineman Tyrell Smith and former Tech defensive back Ishmiel Seisay came up with the idea to award the No. 1 jersey to what Smith described as "the alpha male on the field.”

“The person wearing No. 1 is going to have swag, they going to have juice,” Smith said.

While the Hokies won't have anybody wearing No. 1, they will have somebody wearing No. 0 for the first time.

After the NCAA approved the No. 0 as a legal number back in April, running back Jalen Holston requested a number change with the coaching staff.