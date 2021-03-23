Virginia Tech football not scheduling 2021 spring game citing COVID-19 precautions

The state's current guidelines limited capacity at outdoor entertainment venues — a 30% limit that's capped at 1,000 fans — also played a role.

“With the limit at 1,000, it would have been limited to guests of student-athletes and would not have provided an opportunity for many fans to come to Lane Stadium anyway," Babcock said. "Even if the appropriate officials and agencies were to move to an increased attendance protocol in the near term, it’s just too soon to jump back into it."

Earlier this month, the ACC Network announced it was going to televise nine spring games with Duke (March 27), Clemson (April 3), NC State (April 10), Florida State (April 10), Miami (April 17), Pittsburgh (April 17), Georgia Tech (April 23), Boston College (April 24) and North Carolina (April 24) all participating.

Tech's spring game typically aired on ESPN3 towards the end of Frank Beamer's tenure, but that wasn't a tradition Fuente continued. The Hokies were one of six ACC teams not to broadcast their spring game in 2019.

“Lane Stadium was not the same without Hokie Nation last year,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said, in the release. “Our coaches and student-athletes are working hard to be ready for the start of the 2021 season and are excited to have spring practice again. We cannot wait to have our fans jumping in Lane Stadium this fall and I am looking forward to running out of our tunnel with ‘Enter Sandman’ playing. Our entire team is looking forward to seeing and hearing our fans in full force this season.”

