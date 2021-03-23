Virginia Tech football not scheduling 2021 spring game citing COVID-19 precautions

BLACKSBURG — Things aren't quite back to normal yet for Virginia Tech football.
The Hokies are in the midst of spring camp, but the traditional spring game they hoped to play at Lane Stadium on April 17 won't be happening, a decision athletic director Whit Babcock announced with a press release on Tuesday afternoon.
“Regrettably, given the current restrictions in place and out of concern for the health and well-being of our community, our student-athletes and our fans, we have made the decision to not have a spring football game,” Babcock said, in a release. “We realize this is disappointing for many and certainly for our football team, but we believe that it is the proper decision for the Virginia Tech community and the town of Blacksburg."
Virginia Tech football cancelled spring game was also cancelled last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hokies were one of three teams in the ACC that didn't get a single practice before the coronavirus caused nationwide shutdowns.
Babcock said this year's decision was made in consultation with campus officials based on state and local health guidelines.
"We did not want to provide our fans with an experience which would be far less than they are accustomed to at Lane Stadium, including no tailgating," Babcock said.
The state's current guidelines limited capacity at outdoor entertainment venues — a 30% limit that's capped at 1,000 fans — also played a role.
“With the limit at 1,000, it would have been limited to guests of student-athletes and would not have provided an opportunity for many fans to come to Lane Stadium anyway," Babcock said. "Even if the appropriate officials and agencies were to move to an increased attendance protocol in the near term, it’s just too soon to jump back into it."
Earlier this month, the ACC Network announced it was going to televise nine spring games with Duke (March 27), Clemson (April 3), NC State (April 10), Florida State (April 10), Miami (April 17), Pittsburgh (April 17), Georgia Tech (April 23), Boston College (April 24) and North Carolina (April 24) all participating.
Tech's spring game typically aired on ESPN3 towards the end of Frank Beamer's tenure, but that wasn't a tradition Fuente continued. The Hokies were one of six ACC teams not to broadcast their spring game in 2019.
“Lane Stadium was not the same without Hokie Nation last year,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said, in the release. “Our coaches and student-athletes are working hard to be ready for the start of the 2021 season and are excited to have spring practice again. We cannot wait to have our fans jumping in Lane Stadium this fall and I am looking forward to running out of our tunnel with ‘Enter Sandman’ playing. Our entire team is looking forward to seeing and hearing our fans in full force this season.”