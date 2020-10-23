Virginia Tech football not sleeping on rebuilt Wake Forest offense

BLACKSBURG — Wake Forest had plenty of work going into the 2020 season to rebuild one of the more consistent offenses in the ACC.
The Demon Deacons knew they were going to suffer some key personnel losses — top running back Cade Carney graduated as did two of their top three receivers (Kendall Hinton and Scotty Washington). Carney played in 42 career games and ran for 2,446 yards with 21 touchdowns
But it didn’t stop there.
Wake Forest starting quarterback Jamie Newman entered the transfer portal in December and Sage Surratt opted out of the 2020 season. Newman has since opted out as well after transferring to Georgia.
Both players would have been among the top at their respective positions in the ACC if they played this season.
Surratt had 1,001 receiving yards last year with 11 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder scored a pair of those touchdowns against the Hokies last season while Hinton caught eight passes in the 36-17 for a then career-high 164 yards.
Tech coach Justin Fuente hasn’t seen much of a drop off as he’s studied film ahead of the team’s game at Truist Field on Saturday.
“You know coach [Dave] Clawson is going to find ways to be productive on the offensive side of the ball,” Fuente said this week. “He’s been doing it for so long. He’s just really, really good at it. Between their scheme and their personnel, they provide tons of issues. They’ve been able to run the ball, throw the ball down the field.”
Wake comes into Saturday’s game averaging 40.3 points and 443 yards per game — ranked in the ACC right behind the Hokies in both categories — with Sam Hartman starting at quarterback. He has thrown for 893 yards (62%) with three touchdowns.
“I’ve been really impressed with the Hartman kid. He’s taking care of the football,” Fuente said. “He gets on the move and makes plays with his arm. He can push the ball down the field. I mean, they’ve got the ball on the minus-1 yard line and they’re taking shots. I feel like just watching the film — Dave hasn’t told me this, but he’s got complete confidence in Sam Hartman to go operate whatever he calls and execute it at a pretty high level.”
They have one of the top turnover margins in the country at plus-8 thanks to an offense that has only turned the ball over once this season (one fumble).
Wake’s skill players have also been productive starting with running back sophomore Kenneth Walker. Walker has hit the 100-yard mark in three straight games after struggling in the opener against Clemson. He’s averaging 5.72 yards per carry this season and has seven touchdowns.
The Demon Deacons have also established some early depth at receiver led by Jaquarii Roberson, a fourth-year junior that leads the team with 20 catches for 314 yards. They have four receivers with 10 or more catches and at least 190 yards.
“They have solid receivers, 83 (Taylor Morin), I think he’s a freshman, actually. He’s a really good slot receiver. Number 5 (Roberson), he’s a big target. Not as fast, but still pretty good,” Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo said.
Tech’s defense has gone through a fair share of struggles this season with COVID-19 hampering the team's depth and ability to practice together. The Hokies come into the game giving up 31.3 points and 473.8 yards per game
Fuente is eager to see how the group plays this weekend as their numbers continue to improve and players finally get a chance to stay in one spot.
“I’d like to get a little bit of consistency; hopefully we will, in terms of guys playing together and playing at one spot and not moving around all over the place,” Fuente said. “Hopefully, that’s on the horizon for us.”
