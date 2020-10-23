Virginia Tech football not sleeping on rebuilt Wake Forest offense

BLACKSBURG — Wake Forest had plenty of work going into the 2020 season to rebuild one of the more consistent offenses in the ACC.

The Demon Deacons knew they were going to suffer some key personnel losses — top running back Cade Carney graduated as did two of their top three receivers (Kendall Hinton and Scotty Washington). Carney played in 42 career games and ran for 2,446 yards with 21 touchdowns

But it didn’t stop there.

Wake Forest starting quarterback Jamie Newman entered the transfer portal in December and Sage Surratt opted out of the 2020 season. Newman has since opted out as well after transferring to Georgia.

Both players would have been among the top at their respective positions in the ACC if they played this season.

Surratt had 1,001 receiving yards last year with 11 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder scored a pair of those touchdowns against the Hokies last season while Hinton caught eight passes in the 36-17 for a then career-high 164 yards.

Tech coach Justin Fuente hasn’t seen much of a drop off as he’s studied film ahead of the team’s game at Truist Field on Saturday.