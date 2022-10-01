Virginia Tech Football Notebook: No offensive salve for Hokies

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — On paper, Saturday’s game offered a lifeline to Virginia Tech’s offense. Even in winning three of its first four games, North Carolina’s defense hadn’t stopped anybody, giving the Hokies hope that they could improve their own lackluster rushing and passing numbers.

Didn’t happen.

The Hokies averaged a measly 3.9 yards per play in their 41-10 defeat, marking the first time since 1989 that they scored 10 points or fewer in back-to-back games.

“We’ve got to find more explosive plays on offense,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “Sometimes you just a chuck a ball up and a guy makes a play. We’ve got to be able to make more plays.”

While UNC had 10 offensive plays of 20 yards or longer, the Hokies had only one. They were shut out in the second half against a team that allowed 61 points to Appalachian State and 45 to Notre Dame.

Quarterback Grant Wells finished with a season-low 139 passing yards, failing to throw a touchdown pass for the first time this year.

“Obviously, we’ve got to play better, and Grant knows that,” Pry said. “But it’s not just Grant. We’ll go back and watch the film. We’ve still got to keep coming at our wide receiver group. We’re just not playing well enough there. We’ve got one guy, Kaleb Smith, that makes plays. We’ve got to do a better job there.”

Rushing woes continue

The running game was a priority for Tech in practice this week, but enhanced production did not materialize.

The Hokies averaged just 2.8 yards per carry on their way to 99 rushing yards. Keshawn King picked up 52 yards on nine totes but got only one touch in the second half — on a kick return.

“I think he’s still just kind of a step off,” Pry said of King, who has battled injuries all fall. “There was some tackles that I think I’d like to see him get out of, and I think that when he’s 100%, he can. They’re making some shoestring plays on him that can lead to some true explosives, because we know he’s capable of that.

“He’s one of those guys that when you look at our offense, he needs to have three, four, five explosives a game. We’ve got to make sure he’s getting enough touches.”

Targeting rescinded

Tech had a scary moment in the fourth quarter, when receiver Stephen Gosnell was laid out near the Hokies’ sideline. He stayed down for a long time before being helped to his feet.

“He seemed pretty good in the locker room,” Pry said. “I’ll leave that to the medical experts, but he seemed pretty good in the locker room. He’s a tough kid, made a nice play. He’s a guy that flashes here and there that we’ve got to think about targeting him more.”

UNC initially was flagged for targeting, but the play was reviewed and the penalty overturned, even though replays appeared to show two helmet-to-helmet hits.

“Yeah, I was surprised,” Pry said of the reversal. “The official I was talking to on the sideline was surprised, too.”

Sack-free night

UNC quarterback Drake Maye put the ball in the air 36 times Saturday — and dropped back multiple other times on plays he did not throw — but the Hokies did not register a sack.

“It seemed like we were always a step or two away from sacking a kid,” Pry said. “He’s tough to track down, but we’ve got to be better. ... I don’t see our color enough on edges in our rush game.”