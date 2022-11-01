Virginia Tech football notes: Corners overworked ahead of collapse

BLACKSBURG — Freshman cornerback Mansoor Delane didn’t just make his first career start for Virginia Tech on Thursday.

He also played every defensive snap in the 22-21 loss at N.C. State.

The latter fact is a concern for Hokies coach Brent Pry, whose team hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday.

While Delane’s skill set, poise and adaptability have earned him a prominent role on this team — and provides some hope for the future, given his youth — Pry would prefer to have none of his cornerbacks play every series.

“No, sir,” Pry said Tuesday, when asked if he’d ever had a true freshman do it. “First time, 32 years.”

Veteran cornerback Brion Murray has struggled this season, and midweek injuries to Cam Johnson and Devin Alves foiled Pry’s plans to get those youngsters some work. The result was that Delane and his fellow starting corner, Armani Chatman, never left the defensive huddle.

“We’re going to do some things this week” to rest them, Pry said. “When you play 70 snaps and you’re out there on an island, and the way we do things defensively, we’re asking a lot of those guys.

“You’ve got to be able to spell them at different points throughout a game so that they can be their best when the game’s on the line. I think Mansoor, if he’s as fresh as he was in the second quarter, does he make another play or two down the stretch? I believe he does.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Delane’s man was targeted 10 times and made six catches for 97 yards. Several of those came during the Wolfpack’s rally from an 18-point deficit late in the second half.

Overall, the analytics site gave Delane a coverage grade of 68.5 over his 79 defensive snaps. Pry is more concerned with the second number than the first.

“We’ve got to build the depth,” Pry said. “That’s our job. That’s not Mansoor. We’ve got to find ways to spell him, because I think it’s hard to ask any corner to play a full game and get every snap.”

False diagnosis

Pry said a review of the 10 false start penalties against N.C. State revealed that crowd noise was not the culprit.

“They were all related to move calls by the opponent,” Pry said. “A lot of dramatic action by those defensive ends when they moved. Which, as long as they’re not using our cadence, it’s within the rules.”

The false starts were the most troubling of Tech’s 13 penalties, as they are theoretically the most preventable.

“It’s something we had to look at, what we’re doing with our cadence, and making sure that we’re not making it too difficult for our guys,” Pry said. “In the end, they have to sit in there and the reflex has to hold off. They can’t react to sudden movements and noises.”

Injury update

Pry said running back Keshawn King (lower body) is probable for Saturday’s game. He listed running back Malachi Thomas (lower body) and cornerback Dorian Strong (hand) as doubtful.

Head of the class

Tech will honor its 2022 Hall of Fame class during Saturday’s game. The seven-member class includes four men associated with football: quarterback Bruce Arians, defensive back Kam Chancellor, linebacker Vince Hall and strength coach Mike Gentry.

Odds and ends

The Hokies (2-6, 1-4 ACC) opened as a 3.5-point betting favorite over the Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-3), marking the first time Virginia Tech has been favored since facing Wofford on Sept. 17.

Given the anemic offenses shown by both teams, the over/under was set at 41.5 points. That’s the third-lowest total on the board this week behind Air Force-Army (40.5) and UMass-UConn (41).