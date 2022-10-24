Virginia Tech football notes: Freshman Delane set to make 1st start at corner

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech emerged from its open date with a new starter at cornerback.

Freshman Mansoor Delane is slated to make his first career start at corner opposite Armani Chatman when the Hokies travel to N.C. State on Thursday night.

Tech coach Brent Pry said junior corner Dorian Strong is likely to miss his fourth straight game with a hand injury. In steps Delane, who has played in only four of Tech’s seven games on defense but has amassed the fourth-most snaps (119) among the team’s cornerbacks.

“This guy has really learned things quickly and impressed us in short time,” Pry said of Delane, who enrolled in the fall and missed much of preseason camp with an injury. “He’s played corner, he’s played safety, and when the opportunity came, the game’s not too big for him.

“He didn’t seem nervous. He didn’t get bright-eyed. He made a few mistakes but bounced back nicely from it. He competes. A very natural football player.”

A three-star recruit out of a Maryland high school, Delane played 63 snaps in a reserve role during Tech’s 20-14 loss to Miami on Oct. 15, establishing season highs for tackles (four) and pass breakups (two). Pro Football Focus gave him the third-highest defensive grade on the team for that game.

“I think probably more than anything, he can anticipate things really well,” Pry said. “He’s a knowledgeable guy who gets it.”

Offensive evaluation

During their self-scouting over the past week, Tech’s coaches looked at scheme as well as personnel.

The Hokies rank 115th nationally in scoring offense and 116th in total offense.

“We just talked about some things that are more challenging,” Pry said. “We’ve tried to be that two-tight end team that we wanted to be at the onset and run the ball and play-action and be multiple with our tight ends, and it just hasn’t gone like we’ve hoped.

“What are some adjustments over the years that offenses have done against us to help move the football, establish the run, create some explosives? So yeah, we’ve had several conversations about that and what direction we can go with this thing.”

Stiff challenge

Tech’s offense gets no breaks in this week’s opponent. The Wolfpack ranks 14th nationally in scoring defense (16.9 ppg) and 18th in total defense (310.9 ypg).

“They’ve got some good linebackers,” Hokies left tackle Silas Dzansi said. “They just work hard up front, just nonstop. All three of them have a good motor. Their second team has a good motor.

“Our offensive line is going to have to finish our blocks. We’re going to have to keep playing until the whistle. Can’t give up, got to finish.”

Shifting series?

Oddmakers have installed N.C. State as a 13.5-point favorite over the Hokies, who have won five straight meetings against the Wolfpack.

Since the Hokies joined the ACC, Tech is 5-1 against N.C. State, with the lone loss a 17-16 decision in 2004.

Injury update

Pry said he expects defensive end TyJuan Garbutt (lower body injury) to play this week and listed cornerback Armani Chatman (undisclosed) as probable. Running back Keshawn King (lower body) is questionable.

Pry also had a positive report on wide receiver Stephen Gosnell, who has not played since taking two helmet-to-helmet hits in the fourth quarter of Tech’s Oct. 1 loss at North Carolina.

“He’s had a good week of practice,” Pry said. “I think he’s probable right now, had a nice catch yesterday. If he can stay healthy, he’s a guy that I think can continue to grow and give us another threat there.”