Virginia Tech football notes: Happy returns from freshman Holloway

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech appears to have found an answer to its season-long woes in the return game.

In Saturday’s 28-27 loss to Georgia Tech, freshman Tucker Holloway broke Antonio Freeman’s school record with 188 punt return yards, including a 90-yard touchdown just before halftime.

“Tucker is probably, in my career here, the most talented and special freshman that I've seen,” Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith. “It's something that we've seen since he rolled in here in January. It hasn't been a big shock to us, and we're 100% excited for his future and what he can bring to this team."

The Hokies came into the game ranked 128th in yards per punt return (2.2), ahead of only Buffalo and Louisiana-Monroe. In the first half alone, Holloway picked up 141 yards on five returns.

Holloway began fielding punts last week after coach Brent Pry was unhappy with the production at the position. The freshman made only fair catches in the 22-21 loss to N.C. State.

On Saturday, he was aggressive from the start. He had a pair of 13-yard returns, a 9-yarder and a 16-yarder ahead of his scoring sprint with 50 seconds remaining before halftime.

“He’s a really good worker,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “He’s smart. He just kept battling and wanting opportunities. And when we weren’t getting it done there, he got the opportunity to do some of it last week and he owned it today.”

Defensive regret

While Virginia Tech’s collapse was a team effort, two Georgia Tech passing plays stood out.

With 9:02 remaining and the Hokies leading 27-16, Zach Pyron hit Nate McCollum on a deep pass for a 56-yard touchdown – an inexcusable quick strike against a team protecting a two-score lead.

“He had too long to throw the football,” Pry said. “That’s been a little bit of a thorn in our side. We’re not winning enough one-on-one battles. The blitzes we’re dialing up don’t get home enough, particularly at the right time.”

The Hokies might have rendered it moot had Pyron not later found McCollum for a 20-yard completion on third-and-19 to sustain the winning touchdown drive.

“We went to an under-man coverage on the last one, where they converted,” Pry said. “We should be inside leverage and have a chance to certainly minimize the gain, and we didn’t get it done.”

Battered psyche

The Hokies have now lost three games that they’ve led in the fourth quarter – the opener against Old Dominion, last week’s loss to N.C. State and Saturday.

A sense of here-we-go-again might naturally be seeping in.

"Maybe there's a little bit for the younger guys,” said Smith, a fifth-year senior. “It's tough for them. They haven't learned how to win a game in college yet. The older guys did a great job walking around [on the sidelines] telling them stand up -- the games not over. Look at how much time is left.'

“It's tough. I feel for the younger guys who are trying to grow into a college football player."

Costly fumble

Keshawn King was Virginia Tech’s leading rusher with 79 yards on 13 carries, but he did not get another one after fumbling the ball away on a first-and-goal from the 10-yard line with 10:50 remaining.

“Just really bad timing,” Pry said, who turned the remaining backfield duties over to Jalen Holston and Bryce Duke. “In those moments, we’ve got to coach those guys to secure the heck out of the football. We’ve got an opportunity to go win the game, we’ve got to secure the heck out of the ball.”

On deck

The Hokies play their final ACC road game next week when they travel to Duke. Kickoff is set for noon on MASN.