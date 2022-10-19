Virginia Tech football notes: Hokies' vets root on thriving ex-teammate Hooker

BLACKSBURG — Two years ago, Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith roomed on the road with his quarterback – one who’s emerged as one of the best stories in college football at another school.

Like several other veterans on the Hokies, Smith has stayed in contact with Hendon Hooker since Hooker’s transfer to Tennessee after the 2020 season.

“He’s a great guy, great leader, obviously a great quarterback,” Smith said Wednesday. “I’m excited for him, wish him the best. There’s no hurt feelings that he made the decision for himself. I hope he wins the Heisman.”

It’s not that far-fetched of a desire. After leading the Volunteers to a 52-49 victory over then-No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Hooker is a 5-to-1 betting option to win the Heisman Trophy, according to vegasinsider.com. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, at even money, is the only player with better odds than Hooker.

Hooker started 15 games for the Hokies over the 2019-20 seasons, throwing 22 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He’s fired 46 TDs and only four picks in a season and a half with the Volunteers.

“It’s no surprise to me,” Tech cornerback Chamarri Conner said. “I’ve seen him do a lot of those things that he went out there and put on the field, so not a bit surprised.”

Hooker ranks second nationally behind Stroud in yards per passing attempt (10.7) and quarterback rating (187.7). He’s thrown 15 touchdown passes and only one pick this season.

“I’m not sure how many guys are in the locker room now that actually were here when he was here,” Smith said. “But a lot of the older heads and the veterans in the locker room, we support him every week just like we support our own team.”

Beyond the pail

The lunch pail is going on hiatus.

Tech coach Brent Pry said that the staff has decided to shelve the longtime defensive talisman for now, encouraging the players to work hard to earn it back.

“They’ll give it back to us when they feel like we’re ready,” defensive end Norell Pollard said after Wednesday’s practice. “The lunch pail, that’s been here 25 years, before I was born, more than I’ve been alive. That’s sacred. That’s something you’ve got to earn. You’ve really got to work for that. It’s not something that they just give out.”

Back to basics

The Hokies are off this week before facing N.C. State on the road next Thursday night. While they’ve already begun prepping for the Wolfpack, they’ve also taken time to self-scout.

“The bye weeks, they give us a chance to look at the 100-level stuff, that stuff that we might overlook when the time is shorter between the next opponent,” Smith said. “So just being able to home in on that and look at the details of everything. We get to break down practice a little bit and work on the things that we don’t get to work on during a regular practice.”

Position switch

Tech redshirt freshman cornerback Elijah Howard was working with the running backs in Wednesday’s practice. The 5-foot-11, 176-pounder played tailback at Baylor High in Tennessee, where he was ranked as the No. 25 prospect in the state by Rivals.

“He had a nice career in high school as a back,” Pry said. “And in these D-squad periods, in this developmental stuff, you want to move guys around a little bit and see what they can do. He hasn’t really worked out in the secondary. He’s not earning any time there. So give him a shot, based on his high school film. We’ll do that for a couple weeks and see where we get with it.”