Virginia Tech football notes: Pass rush a no-show for Hokies

DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia Tech’s pass rush was a massive disappointment on Saturday.

In a 24-7 loss to Duke, the Hokies registered no sacks for only the second time this season. They also recorded just two quarterback hurries, both by linebacker Keli Lawson.

“I think that’s been a weakness for us all season,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “We have not had the ability to just rush four and get home. So you try and manufacture pressures, and people know that now, so they’re changing their protection to pick up the pressures, and then you’ve got to be good enough on the back end.”

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard had plenty of time to survey his receiving options, particularly on critical downs. On the go-ahead touchdown drive in the second quarter, he had a clean pocket to find Jontavis Robertson to convert a fourth-and-7.

“It makes a difference when you’ve got a guy that can just win his one-on-one often enough and get home,” Pry said. “You can give the illusion of blitz, then you’re bringing it or not. That’s what’s challenging on offenses. Right now, they know for us to get home, we’ve got to bring it.”

New kicker

Pry benched kicker William Ross in favor of freshman John Love, who made his lone extra-point attempt and came up well short on a 50-yard field goal late in the first half.

Ross, who made his first eight field-goal tries this season, was not injured or sick.

“Honestly, it was about giving John an opportunity,” Pry said. “They had a pretty good competition in preseason camp. We weren’t happy with the missed extra point last week in the ballgame. That’s the second one on the year.

“I think extra points have got to be automatic. So with where we are in the season, it was the right time to give John an opportunity.”

Getting involved

Freshman receiver Tucker Holloway caught his first three career passes for 18 yards against Duke. He also gained 3 yards on a jet sweep.

A breakout performer in the punt return game last week against Georgia Tech, Holloway was playing in his fourth game Saturday — the maximum for a player to be eligible for a redshirt. Both Holloway and Pry have said they would discuss the redshirt option Sunday.

Under duress

Tech quarterback Grant Wells spent much of Saturday trying to avoid pressure.

Although he was sacked just twice, Duke recorded five quarterback hurries by five different players.

“We knew they had a really high third-down blitz percentage, so we expected it,” Wells said. “I think they blitzed more than we thought in a normal down, but you’ve just got to get the ball out in time.”

Flag-free day

The Hokies entered Saturday tied for 127th nationally in penalty yards per game. They committed zero against Duke — the first time that's happened since at least 1987, which is how far the team's database goes.

Tech's Ny'Quee Hawkins was flagged for targeting in the third quarter, but the call was reversed after video review. Tech's Chamarri Conner was called for pass interference in the fourth quarter, but Duke declined it to take the 28-yard reception.

Commonwealth clashes

No. 19 Liberty (8-2) likely will fall out of the rankings after losing to UConn on Saturday, but the Flames will be heavy favorites when they host the Hokies next week. Tech will then close with its annual rivalry game against Virginia.

“This thing is about respect,” Pry said. “There’s no bowl game in our future. For this group and this team, it’s about earning respect and tasting victory. No better way to do that than over an in-state opponent. We’ll reboot the thing and get focused on trying to be 2-0.”