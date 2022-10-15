Virginia Tech football notes: QB Wells joins ground attack

BLACKSBURG — Looking for any spark it can find on offense, Virginia Tech will explore ways to use quarterback Grant Wells more as a rushing threat.

Wells was the team’s second-leading rusher in Saturday’s 20-14 loss to Miami. He had a 17-yard run during Tech’s first touchdown drive and scored the team’s second TD with a 3-yard surge into the end zone.

Wells gained 63 yards on the ground but lost 28 on sack yardage. Still, the 35 net rushing yards were his most since he ran for 45 yards in the opener against Old Dominion.

“He can run, and he’s confident in it,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “Obviously, that’s one of the things that he brings to the table, and that’s a strength that for me has been on my mind: How much do you really want to run him? How much can we afford to run him? Do we need to do it more?

“We’re going to look at that. Because I think that’s tough to defend. And obviously we’ve got a couple plays for him, but we can expand that package.”

Wells said he enjoys running the ball and has been encouraged to do so by offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen.

“It seems like when the quarterback runs the ball well, it opens up a lot,” Wells said.

Ruled out

The Hokies had to play most of the final three quarters without starting safety Nasir Peoples, who was ejected early in the second period on a targeting call.

Peoples, a redshirt senior, had six tackles before his disqualification. On the last one, he used his shoulder to hit Will Mallory’s head after Mallory reeled in a 20-yard pass. The call was reviewed and upheld.

“Nasir is one of those guys, he’s kind of an admiral back there in the secondary,” Pry said. “He’s a model of consistency, and it just puts a lot of pressure on the other guys with the unfortunate call that he’s out of the game. We need him in the rotation for sure.”

Productive return

Linebacker Alan Tisdale finished as Tech’s second-leading tackler with nine in his first game of the season. He also had one quarterback hurry.

The fifth-year senior had practiced with the team all fall as he worked through an NCAA eligibility issue unrelated to academics. He was declared eligible early in the week.

Unproductive returns

The Hokies had another shaky day on special teams, particularly in the return game.

Miami punted seven times for an average of 44.6 yards. The Hokies never made anything happen with those opportunities, returning just one for negative-1 yard.

“We’ve got to look at that,” Pry said. “I think we’ve got to look at our returners and make sure we’ve got the best guy out there. Field position was a factor today.”

Pressure is on

Miami sacked Wells six times on Saturday. After allowing just seven sacks over the first five games, the Hokies have surrendered nine in the past two.

The Hurricanes “played some games up front, but I've got to get rid of the ball,” Wells said. “I can't take that many sacks. Our offensive line played better than six sacks, and a lot of that comes back on me."

On deck

The Hokies are off next weekend before traveling to N.C. State for their second Thursday night game of the season on Oct. 27.