Virginia Tech football picked to finish third in ACC's Coastal Division

BLACKSBURG — The ACC released the conference's 2021 preseason poll on Monday morning with Virginia Tech picked by reporters to finish third in the Coastal Division.

Tech closed out last season with a 33-15 win over Virginia in the team's season finale to go 5-6 (5-5 ACC) on the season after players elected not to accept a potential bowl bid. It was the first time since 1992 the program finished the season with a losing record.

Clemson received 125 of the 147 total votes to win the ACC title. The Tigers made the College Football Playoff last season for a sixth straight year going 10-2. It was the fourth straight year they were picked to win the ACC title in the media preseason poll.

North Carolina received 16 first-place votes, and was picked to win the ACC Coastal Division ahead Miami at No. 2 and Tech at No. 3. The Tar Heels hadn't been picked to win the Coastal Division since 2016.

Tech and UNC play in both team's season-opener on Sept. 3 at Lane Stadium.

Here's a look at the full ACC preseason poll...

Overall Champion (147 total votes)