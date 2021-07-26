 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech football picked to finish third in ACC's Coastal Division
0 comments

Virginia Tech football picked to finish third in ACC's Coastal Division

{{featured_button_text}}
ACC Media Days Football

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference media days in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

BLACKSBURG — The ACC released the conference's 2021 preseason poll on Monday morning with Virginia Tech picked by reporters to finish third in the Coastal Division. 

Tech closed out last season with a 33-15 win over Virginia in the team's season finale to go 5-6 (5-5 ACC) on the season after players elected not to accept a potential bowl bid. It was the first time since 1992 the program finished the season with a losing record. 

Clemson received 125 of the 147 total votes to win the ACC title. The Tigers made the College Football Playoff last season for a sixth straight year going 10-2. It was the fourth straight year they were picked to win the ACC title in the media preseason poll.

North Carolina received 16 first-place votes, and was picked to win the ACC Coastal Division ahead Miami at No. 2 and Tech at No. 3. The Tar Heels hadn't been picked to win the Coastal Division since 2016.

Tech and UNC play in both team's season-opener on Sept. 3 at Lane Stadium. 

Here's a look at the full ACC preseason poll...

Overall Champion (147 total votes)

  • Clemson - 125
  • North Carolina - 16
  • Miami - 3
  • Virginia - 1
  • Georgia Tech - 1
  • NC State - 1

Atlantic Division (First-place votes in parenthesis)

  • Clemson – 1,028 (146)
  • NC State - 804 (1)
  • Boston College - 638
  • Florida State - 510
  • Wake Forest - 472
  • Louisville - 462
  • Syracuse - 202

Coastal Division (First-place votes in parenthesis)

  • North Carolina - 979 (109)
  • Miami - 881 (28)
  • Virginia Tech - 582 (3)
  • Pitt - 576 (1)
  • Virginia - 540 (2)
  • Georgia Tech - 340 (4)
  • Duke - 218
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries that have never won an Olympic medal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert