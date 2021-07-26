Virginia Tech football picked to finish third in ACC's Coastal Division

BLACKSBURG — The ACC released the conference's 2021 preseason poll on Monday morning with Virginia Tech picked by reporters to finish third in the Coastal Division.
Tech closed out last season with a 33-15 win over Virginia in the team's season finale to go 5-6 (5-5 ACC) on the season after players elected not to accept a potential bowl bid. It was the first time since 1992 the program finished the season with a losing record.
Clemson received 125 of the 147 total votes to win the ACC title. The Tigers made the College Football Playoff last season for a sixth straight year going 10-2. It was the fourth straight year they were picked to win the ACC title in the media preseason poll.
North Carolina received 16 first-place votes, and was picked to win the ACC Coastal Division ahead Miami at No. 2 and Tech at No. 3. The Tar Heels hadn't been picked to win the Coastal Division since 2016.
Tech and UNC play in both team's season-opener on Sept. 3 at Lane Stadium.
Here's a look at the full ACC preseason poll...
Overall Champion (147 total votes)
- Clemson - 125
- North Carolina - 16
- Miami - 3
- Virginia - 1
- Georgia Tech - 1
- NC State - 1
Atlantic Division (First-place votes in parenthesis)
- Clemson – 1,028 (146)
- NC State - 804 (1)
- Boston College - 638
- Florida State - 510
- Wake Forest - 472
- Louisville - 462
- Syracuse - 202
Coastal Division (First-place votes in parenthesis)
- North Carolina - 979 (109)
- Miami - 881 (28)
- Virginia Tech - 582 (3)
- Pitt - 576 (1)
- Virginia - 540 (2)
- Georgia Tech - 340 (4)
- Duke - 218