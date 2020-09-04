Virginia Tech football predicted to finish No. 5 in the ACC

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech was picked to finish No. 5 in the ACC by members of the media on Friday.

The ACC announced their preseason football poll with Clemson predicted to finish first in the ACC by 132 of the 134 voters. The conference also announced the 27-member 2020 preseason All-ACC team. The Tigers have won five straight league titles.

Notre Dame was picked to finish second in the league and received the other two first-place votes. The Fighting Irish will compete in the ACC this season and play a full conference schedule that includes 11 games (10 conference games plus one non-conference game).

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACC scrapped divisions this year and the title game will feature the top two teams with the highest winning percentage.

Here's the full ACC preseason poll...

ACC Preseason Poll (First-place votes in parenthesis, followed by total points)

1. Clemson (132) – 2008*

2. Notre Dame (2) – 1824

3. North Carolina – 1682

4. Louisville – 1434