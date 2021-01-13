Virginia Tech football promotes Jack Tyler to linebackers coach

He also got experience with recruiting when Bud Foster had knee surgery in 2018.

“I’m beyond grateful to Coach Fuente for placing his faith in me,” Tyler said, in a statement. “Even while I was still a student-athlete, my dream job was to someday coach the position I played at my alma mater. Virginia Tech has made such an unbelievable impact on my life and I really try to pay that forward every day.”

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Foster wasn’t consulted about the vacancy, but Tyler certainly came with his blessing. It was Foster who helped bring Tyler back into the fold as a graduate assistant back in 2017.

“I’m just excited about him being a part of our program,” Foster said, in 2018. “I like our former players being a part of the program, because they understand the expectations. They understand the work ethic. They understand the demands. And they can instill that to the kids. Sometimes as coaches, we grind and we push and we challenge kids and then all of a sudden you get a guy like Jack who sat in their shoes, and then he can make a statement when I walk out of the room that kind of catches their attention a little bit too.”