Virginia Tech football reporters tackle pressing coaching change questions

DT: “Given college football's landscape, especially among Power Five programs, I was not surprised. Southern California, LSU, Washington, Washington State and TCU also are in search mode. Texas Tech already has fired and hired a coach. With mid-December's early signing date, administrators feel pressured to have a new staff in place ASAP, lest an entire recruiting class essentially be lost.”

What was your biggest takeaway from Whit Babcock's presser?

AM: “That he’s going to hire a guy who is a head coach right now and not a coordinator. He didn’t say that explicitly -- he stressed that he wouldn’t rule out anybody -- but it’s pretty clear what his preference is. I thought maybe this situation would be different, as teams often go in the opposite direction of the way they went the last time, but it doesn’t appear so in this case. Babcock has compared the hiring process to speed dating, and he definitely has a type.”