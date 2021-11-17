Virginia Tech football reporters tackle pressing coaching change questions

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech made a surprise announcement on Tuesday morning that it had agreed to part ways with football coach Justin Fuente.
The chorus of fans calling for a change had grown with each loss, but the timing of the news came as a surprise with the Hokies coming off a 48-17 win over Duke and two games left to play.
The Lee Enterprise team of Aaron McFarling, Michael Niziolek and David Teel responsible for covering Virginia Tech football for The Roanoke Times and Richmond Times-Dispatch took some time to answer key questions related to the move....
Where did Justin Fuente's era veer off track?
Aaron McFarling: “In Norfolk on Sept. 22, 2018. Not just because of the shocking loss to Old Dominion – such disasters can be overcome, and the Hokies bounced back and beat a ranked Duke team on the road the following week – but that also was the night QB Josh Jackson fractured his left fibula, ultimately leading to his transfer four months later. That position has been a mess ever since.”
Mike Niziolek: “I’m going to go a year and change later when Justin Fuente interviewed with Baylor. Should he have done the interview? Probably not, but that’s what coaches do. The real calamity was his tepid tweet announcing he was staying in Blacksburg in the days that followed. He needed to have a human moment at the microphone where he explained his rationale and offered a very public declaration of his love for all things Blacksburg. That never really came even when he did address the topic (weeks later) and a large percentage of the fanbase never forgave him.”
David Teel: “Inconsistency. It was the first reason Whit Babcock cited for making the change. Open 2018 with a victory at Florida State, lose three weeks later to a bad Old Dominion team. Start 2021 by beating North Carolina, stumble later against Syracuse and Boston College. Even in winning the ACC Coastal in 2016, Tech lost at home as a 14-point favorite to a Georgia Tech squad starting a backup quarterback and four freshman offensive linemen.”
What did you think of the timing of the announcement?
AM: “Good, all things considered. The job is an actual opening now, not a presumed one. That means Babcock can dive into the search with everything he’s got, and potential candidates know that no pop-up winning streak is going to change anybody’s mind. Fuente leaves after going 1-0. The seniors got to hug their head coach on senior day. Best for everyone.”
MN: “Odd, and the players certainly thought so. It would have been different if they had just given up on the season and there was a clear lack of effort. The Hokies didn’t look like that team in a 48-17 win over Duke. Sure, Duke sucks, but Tech played well in all three phases. It’s easy to see why they felt short-changed with bowl eligibility on the line when the administration makes a change before travelling to Miami at mid-week. Babock admitted he doesn’t gain much of an advantage starting the search now since the head coaching candidates he wants to talk to aren’t even available for the next two weeks. So with little to gain, why not let them play this thing out?”
DT: “Given college football's landscape, especially among Power Five programs, I was not surprised. Southern California, LSU, Washington, Washington State and TCU also are in search mode. Texas Tech already has fired and hired a coach. With mid-December's early signing date, administrators feel pressured to have a new staff in place ASAP, lest an entire recruiting class essentially be lost.”
What was your biggest takeaway from Whit Babcock's presser?
AM: “That he’s going to hire a guy who is a head coach right now and not a coordinator. He didn’t say that explicitly -- he stressed that he wouldn’t rule out anybody -- but it’s pretty clear what his preference is. I thought maybe this situation would be different, as teams often go in the opposite direction of the way they went the last time, but it doesn’t appear so in this case. Babcock has compared the hiring process to speed dating, and he definitely has a type.”
MN:” Babcock talked about a lot of lofty ideals for his next head coach, but it’s hard to really believe any of that really matters. If you have two seasons under .500 in the current Power 5 environment, you are done. One of the biggest rebuilds in college football was Georgia Tech that was built around a triple option offense, and the fan base is already growing frustrated with Geoff Collins’ lack of success in just his third year. If Tech’s next coach doesn’t win 10 games to get to the ACC title game in year one, how many more seasons does he get? It just feels like Virginia Tech is in a precarious spot. If Babcock doesn’t get this right, the Hokies will find themselves in a similar position to Florida State where frequent coaching changes completely sabotage the program’s ability to field a consistent team.”
DT: “His accountability. The money quote was: "Justin didn't fail. Our team didn't fail. We all did." Indeed, the Hokies' decline isn't all on the former big whistle, his oft-chronicled missteps notwithstanding. Budget filings to the NCAA for 2019-20 show that Virginia Tech spent less than every other ACC public school on assistant football coaches' salaries and more than only Georgia Tech on football's operating budget. Babcock says those shortcomings have been corrected, but much of Fuente's era, they were in place.”
What do you think should be the most important factor considered in job search?
AM: “Besides winning? A magnetic personality. I know Frank Beamer and Mike Young are special people, but boy, wouldn’t it be nice if they found somebody with that kind of charisma? Virginia Tech, as Babcock noted, has a lot of selling points. Find someone who can sell those passionately. Find somebody who loves this place as much as the fans do – and will promote it that way.”
MN: “In the short term, it’s going to be someone that can recruit out of the transfer portal. I’m sure whoever is hired will talk about re-establishing in-state recruiting ties, but that’s not going to help next season. Tech was facing significant attrition and that was before the coaching change. There’s going to be multiple positions where the Hokies are going to need immediate help in order to be competitive next year and that probably includes the quarterback position. That won’t be an easy task.”
DT: “Fit. Babcock can't afford to hire someone on reputation and resume alone. He needs to take a candidate's pulse during hours of conversations to see if he meshes with his prospective boss, the institution and the Virginia Tech community at large.”
Did Whit Babcock get it right?
AM: “Yes and no. Obviously, in hindsight, the right move would have been to do this last year. But I would have done the same thing Babcock did. Hard to judge the COVID-19 season. The Hokies had a lot coming back and some recruiting momentum. In the interest of fairness (and I realize fairness and business often don’t mix), I would have given Fuente the same opportunity Babcock did for a turnaround season. And when it didn’t happen, I would have done the same thing he did Tuesday.”
MN: “Virginia Tech saved $1.25 million and gained little else by putting this off a year. If Babcock ends up with a candidate that wasn’t available at this time last year then maybe delaying things makes a little more sense. But right now the lack of urgency they showed last year turning things around is a head-scratcher.”
DT: “Absolutely. As much as Fuente probably wanted to stay, here's guessing even he knew in his gut it was time to go. Legions of fans checked out long ago, and the weekly referendums on Fuente's job fitness were exhausting everyone. And yes, after the unrivaled weirdness of 2020's COVID season, Fuente deserved a chance to show marked progress in 2021. That he didn't is undeniable.”