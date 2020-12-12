Virginia Tech football rides early offensive fireworks in win over UVA to regain Commonwealth Cup

Johnson was 4 of 4 in the win with three of the field goals coming from 45-plus yards out.

On Virginia's ensuing possession, linebacker Rayshard Ashby and defensive back Armani Chatman had back-to-back sacks to force a punt at midfield. Armstrong, who was coming off back-to-back 400-plus yard performances, struggled for much of the game and finished with 259 yards (25 of 46) with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Cavaliers only had 42 rushing yards (2.1 yards per carry).

Tech’s offense exploded for 331 total yards in the first half going 7 of 9 on third down and scoring all five times it had the ball.

It was the offensive fireworks in the second quarter that put them in control.

Herbert opened a drive late in the second quarter with a 76-yard touchdown run. He went untouched through a gigantic hole off the left side of Tech’s offensive line then beat most of UVA’s secondary in a footrace down the field.

The drive lasted all of six seconds and it was Tech’s longest rushing play of the season.