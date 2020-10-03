Virginia Tech football runs over Duke behind Khalil Herbert's big night for first 2020 road win

Burmeister finished the game 9 of 24 for 163 yards with three touchdowns (one passing) and an interception. He carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards.

The Hokies were on the road for the first time this season, but were short-handed once again with 21 players unavailable to play and two full-time coaches including defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton sidelined.

The defense was down four starters including three in the secondary.

Tech’s depleted secondary showed some cracks in the second half — the Hokies started two true freshmen and a walk-on — but held up enough to close out the win. Defensive tackle Norell Pollard came up with a sack inside the four-minute mark on a key third down.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cracks started to show when Duke managed to reel off a series of quick scoring drives coming out of halftime. The Blue Devils put together three scoring drives of 75 or more yards.

Duke quarterback Chase Brice picked on freshman corner Dorian Strong a couple of times to get the offense going. He completed passes of 41- and 36-yards to Jarett Garner to shorten the field.

It was quite the turnaround after Duke only put up 91 total yards in the first half (3.1 yards per play).