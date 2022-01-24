Virginia Tech football’s 2022 projected scholarship numbers heading into national signing day

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has 91 projected scholarship players with national signing day coming up on February 2.

The NCAA expanded the 85-player scholarship limit for 2021 after it gave every player an additional year of eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Programs have to get back down to the cap number for this season.

Tech signed 21 players in December, but there’s a military component to defensive lineman Mansoor Delane’s scholarship that allows him to count as a walk-on.

The Hokies have two verbal commitments it could add to their 2022 class next month. Tight end Daequan Wright and offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin delayed their decisions while new coach Brent Pry was putting together his offensive coaching staff.

There are also three players — safety Chamarri Conner, long snapper Oscar Shadley and corner Nadir Thompson — who participated in Senior Day, but haven’t announced their plans for next season. Conner told reporters in December that he was still weighing his options.

The transfer portal still could have a big impact on the numbers in the months ahead as well.

Tech has usually seen a wave of players transfer out at the start of the winter semester — classes started for students last week — since it guarantees their scholarship in full for the next term. Pry said a more likely time for players to exit the program this year could be after spring camp.

The last Hokies player to enter the transfer portal was quarterback Braxton Burmeister, who left the program in late December.

“I would be surprised if there wasn't,” Pry said. “We've had some conversations, antennas are up on some guys, but right now we'll have to see. There hasn't been enough interaction with this current roster. Position coaches have reached out this last week, I've had some meetings here and there. As we dive in, the way that we are going to do things, the accountability piece, the calendar, what our expectations are, I told the staff this morning there might be 15-20 guys that decided this isn't what's best for them and we'll address needs after spring ball."

The scholarship chart includes the four transfers Virginia Tech has received verbal commitments from this month. The Hokies will officially announce the group — quarterbacks Grant Wells (Marshall) and Jason Brown (South Carolina) as well as receivers ​​Stephen Gosnell (North Carolina) and Jadan Blue (Temple) in the coming days.

Here’s a look at Tech’s projected scholarship chart…

Seniors: 15

Juniors: 11

Sophomores: 23

Freshmen: 22

Incoming Freshmen: 21*

Scholarship players for 2020:

Position Senior Junior Sophomores Freshman Incoming Freshman QB (5) Connor Blumrick (GRAD), Jason Brown (GRAD) Grant Wells Tahj Bullock (RS) Devin Farrell RB (10) Marco Lee (JUCO), Jalen Holston (RS) Keshawn King Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson, Malachi Thomas Chance Black (RS), Kenji Christian (RS) Bryce Duke WR (12) Jadan Blue (GRAD) Kaleb Smith (RS) Jaden Payoute (RS), Dallan Wright (RS), Jaylen Jones, Da’Wain Lofton, ​​Stephen Gosnell Christian Moss (RS), D.J. Sims (RS), Keli Lawson (RS) Tucker Holloway, Xayvion Bradshaw TE (5) Drake Deiuliis (SR) Nick Gallo Jared Gibble (RS) Benji Gosnell, Harrison Saint Germain OL (13) Silas Dzansi (RS), Johnny Jordan (GRAD) Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore Bryce Goodner (RS), Danijel Miletic (RS), Bob Shick (RS-JUCO), Jack Hollifield (RS) Johnny Garrett, Brody Meadows, Johnny Dickson, Hunter Mclain DE (9) Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS) Eli Adams (RS) Cole Nelson Mattheus Carroll (RS) Gunner Givens, Rashaud Pernell, Kyree Moyston, Keyshawn Burgos DT (7) Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard Josh Fuga (RS), Wilfried Pene Desmond Mamudi (RS) Lemar Law, Braelin Moore, Malachi Madison* LB (9) Dax Hollifield Alan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS) Dean Ferguson (RS), Lakeem Rudolph Will Johnson (RS), Jaden Keller (RS), CJ McCray (RS) Reid Pulliam CB (8) Brion Murray Armani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS) Dorian Strong D.J. Harvey (RS), Nyke Johnson (RS), Elijah Howard (RS) Cam Johnson S (11) Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS) Nasir Peoples (RS) Ny'Quee Hawkins, J.R. Walker (RS), Keonta Jenkins, Jalen Stroman Da'Shawn Elder (RS), Jalen Hoyle (RS), Jordan McDonald (RS) Mansoor Delane K (1) John Love P/LS (1) Oscar Shadley

* Malachi Madison doesn’t count against Virginia Tech’s scholarship cap

