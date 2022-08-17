 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Tech football’s 2026 home game against BYU rescheduled

VT Football practice

The general public was invited to watch Virginia Tech football practice at Lane Stadium on Saturday.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech fans eager to see BYU visit Lane Stadium are going to have to be patient.

The game between the two programs scheduled for Sept. 26 2026 is being pushed back to Sept. 14, 2030. BYU, currently an FBS independent team, needed to reshuffle its schedule after accepting membership into the Big 12 for the 2023 season.

Tech originally announced the home-and-home series against BYU in 2017. The Hokies' visit to Provo, Utah remains scheduled for Sept. 14, 2030.

The move leaves Tech with an opening on a 2026 schedule that features home games against VMI and Old Dominion and a visit to Maryland. The Hokies don’t have another opening for their non-conference schedule until 2031.

Tech coach Brent Pry, who wasn’t aware of the schedule change when asked about it after Wednesday’s practice, hopes to have a say in that replacement opponent.

“We've had conversations about our future schedule,” Pry said, mentioning athletic director Whit Babcock, executive associate athletic director John Ballein, senior associate athletic director Danny White and his chief of staff Mike Hazel. “We've kicked some things around, certainly I'll be involved in that discussion."

Tech's athletic department prioritized scheduling in-state opponents before Pry’s arrival.

The Hokies have a long-term series against Old Dominion in place that runs through 2031 as well as games in the coming years against VMI and James Madison. The Hokies play Liberty this season then are on each other's schedule from 2027 to 2030.

The only trips outside the east coast for Tech before 2030 are visits to Notre Dame (2027) and Arizona (2029). 

