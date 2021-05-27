Virginia Tech football’s early season kickoff times announced

"The easing of restrictions beginning Friday throughout the state is encouraging news and makes us even more hopeful for what this fall could look like," Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said. "The health and safety of our student-athletes, the community, and fans is still our top priority and our team is hard at work preparing for a full capacity Lane Stadium. We're excited, and hopeful, to be able to return to what makes Blacksburg special, the passion and pageantry of gameday. We're going to do everything we can to make sure Lane is rocking on September 3."