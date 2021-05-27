Virginia Tech football’s early season kickoff times announced

BLACKSBURG — The ACC announced a group of early season kickoff times on Thursday afternoon.
Virginia Tech’s season-opener against North Carolina will kick off at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 (a Friday) at Lane Stadium and broadcast on ESPN.
The ACC also announced that Tech’s Week 2 game against Middle Tennessee State at Lane Stadium will kickoff at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 and will be televised on ACC Network Extra.
Tech’s first road trip of the season on Sept. 18 against West Virginia will kickoff at noon and FS1 will have the broadcast. The kickoff time was also set for the Hokies Friday game at Boston College on Nov. 5 for 7:30 p.m.
In a news release on Thursday, Tech said it continues to plan for Lane Stadium to be at full capacity this fall.
Gov. Ralph Northam is ending the state’s universal mask mandate and lifting all COVID-19 mitigation restrictions on Friday.
Northam previously announced he was going to lift all capacity and social distancing requirements on June 15, but has since decided to move that date up two weeks earlier than planned.
The state had strict attendance guidelines last fall that limited Tech to 1,000 spectators per home game for much of the season, and those tickets were reserved for the family and friends of student-athletes.
"The easing of restrictions beginning Friday throughout the state is encouraging news and makes us even more hopeful for what this fall could look like," Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said. "The health and safety of our student-athletes, the community, and fans is still our top priority and our team is hard at work preparing for a full capacity Lane Stadium. We're excited, and hopeful, to be able to return to what makes Blacksburg special, the passion and pageantry of gameday. We're going to do everything we can to make sure Lane is rocking on September 3."
Tech plays six of its first seven games at home in 2021 including the team’s second ever game at Lane Stadium against Notre Dame on Oct. 9.
The kickoff times and networks were announced for Virginia’s first five games of the 2021 season. The Cavaliers open the year with William & Mary on Sept. 4 at Scott Stadium in primetime with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
The game will be broadcast on ACC’s affiliation of Regional Sports Networks.
Virginia hosts Illinois at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 (ACC Network), visits North Carolina on Sept. 18 in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (ACC Network), hosts Wake Forest on at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 (ESPN2) and visits Miami on Sept. 30 with kickoff scheduled at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN).