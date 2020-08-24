Virginia Tech football’s ‘grown-up’ offensive line ready to take center stage

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech had some depth concerns as fall camp got underway earlier this month.

The coaching staff monitored the transfer portal and moved quickly to add productive FCS grad transfers at positions of need (Villanova receiver Changa Hodge and Illinois State defensive back Devin Taylor).

One group that didn’t need any reinforcements was Tech’s offensive line.

“There's still a long way to go, but that group's pretty talented,” Fuente said in a virtual press conference with reporters on Aug. 14.

The group has a notable amount of experience — more than 100 combined career starts — and Fuente praised the group’s versatility after only one week of practice. Outside of the team’s returning starting tackles, Christian Darrisaw and Luke Tenuta, everyone is working out at multiple positions.

“We’re moving a lot of people around,” Fuente said. “If we’re going to play this season, we’ve got to be prepared to have guys flexible. We have moved all of those inside guys around.”

A good example of that is at center where Brock Hoffman and Bryan Hudson are battling it out for the starting job. Hoffman and Hudson have both taken reps all along the interior and even got some work at tackle.