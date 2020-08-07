Virginia Tech football’s next fundraising push will be for additional support staff

The athletic department received approval to add two staff members when the university instituted a hiring freeze in April. Tech alums Corey Fuller and Jeron Goveia-Winslow filled those positions when they were announced as assistant directors of player personnel in July.

According to the job listings for the positions that were posted in June, their responsibilities will include identifying potential prospects, overseeing student workers and coordinating recruiting visits throughout the year.

Babcock envisions adding up to four more staff members if they can raise the funds. He didn’t specify a specific monetary goal.

“We were at zero or one five or six years ago, got it up to three, five and seven now,” Babcock said. “And I believe you'll see two to four more coming down the pike. But in this time of HR and money being so tight, we need to make sure the funding in hand to cover it for multiple years to be able to justify doing it.”

Tech’s support staff includes director player personnel Mark Diethorn, assistant director of player personnel Beau Davidson, recruiting director John Iezzi and creative media director Zach Lantz. Davidson moved to a player personnel role after spending his first two seasons with the program as an offensive quality control coach.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

