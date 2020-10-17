Virginia Tech football smothers turnover prone Boston College in 40-14 win

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech found the right combination on offense Saturday night at Lane Stadium.

Tech let quarterback Hendon Hooker and running back Khalil Herbert do the heavy lifting in a 40-14 win over Boston College.

Hooker, who was making his first start of the season, carried over a strong start into the second half — he was 11 of 15 for 111 yards, ran the ball 18 times for 164 yards and scored four touchdowns (three rushing) while the nation’s leading running back added 213 all-purpose yards (143 rushing) to his total.

After Boston College cut Tech’s lead to 17-13 midway through the third quarter, Herbert’s 57-yard run down the sideline left the Eagles defense reeling. Hooker punched it into the end zone four plays later and the Hokies didn’t look back.

Tech crossed the 300-rushing yard mark for the third time this season (season-high 350 yards). Herbert became the program’s first running back since David Wilson in 2011 to run for more than 100 yards in four straight games.

It was the first time Tech had a quarterback and running back each run for more than 100 yards since Tyrod Taylor and Darren Evans accomplished the feat in 2010 against N.C. State.

