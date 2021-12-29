Virginia Tech football suffers worst loss in more than three decades in Pinstripe Bowl to Maryland

NEW YORK — Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price repeatedly said there would be no asterisks next the Pinstripe Bowl results.

Maybe he should reconsider.

The Hokies dealt with a wave of opt outs and transfers leading up to Wednesday's game. They lost seven more players to injuries and COVID-19 protocols leaving them without 10 starters from the last time they played.

It all added up to a sloppy and uninspired effort in a 54-10 loss to Maryland. It was the most lopsided bowl loss in team history, the previous was a 42-3 loss to North Carolina in the 1998 Gator Bowl. It was also the team's largest margin of defeat in any game since a 45-0 loss to Vanderbilt in 1982.

By the time wide receiver Darryl Jones weaved his way into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day midway through the third quarter to make it 34-10, Tech fans that made the long trek to New York started to head home.

Tech’s offense gave no indication it would be able to string points together as it remained committed to the run despite the growing deficit.

The Hokies started backup quarterback Connor Blumrick and didn’t have their top four receivers available — Tre Turner opted out for the NFL, Tayvion Robinson transferred, Kaleb Smith had a left leg injury and Da’Wain Lofton was unavailable. The offense relied mostly on two tight end sets while running the ball 48 times (2.5 yards per carry).

Blumrick, who was making his first career start, had only a handful attempts 10-yards or more down the field. He finished the game 9 of 15 for 110 yards and only completed one pass to a receiver. The Hokies had freshman Tahj Bullock at quarterback the entire fourth quarter.

Maryland kept the middle of the field clogged up all day to prevent Blumrick from beating them with his feet. Blumrick only had one attempt go for more than 5-yards and was tackled for no gain or a loss three times.

The Terps put an exclamation on the win by sacking Connor Blumrick and taking it into the endzone early in the fourth quarter. It was the first turnover of the game for either team and seet the bowl’s single game scoring record.

It also didn’t help that Tech dug a hole for itself just minutes into the game when it allowed a 92-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Maryland punt returner Tarheeb Still fielded inside his own 10-yard line and had a hole right up the middle of the field. He was able to cut back towards Tech’s sideline as he got to midfield and he had blockers lined up all the way to the end zone.

It was the longest punt return in Maryland history — a record previously set by Dick Nolan in 1953 against Clemson with a 90-yard return — and first punt return touchdown in the history of the Pinstripe Bowl.

Tech hadn’t allowed a punt returned touchdown since 2018.

The score allowed Maryland’s offense some time to shake off some rust after a month layoff. Once quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa settled in, he gave the Hokies defense all sorts of problems starting with a 70-yard bomb to Darryl Jones, who beat safety Nasir Peoples to get wide open down the sideline.

Maryland had 24 total yards through the first 20 minutes of the game, but that broke things open. Tagovailoa went into halftime 14-for-15 with 192 yards and a touchdown with the Terps up 24-10.

Tech trailed by two touchdowns despite holding onto the ball for more than 23 minutes in the hafl. Interim coach J.C. Price tried to be aggressive with a fake punt and pair of fourth down attempts, but the same couldn’t be said for the play calling.

After the fake punt early in the second quarter, Blumrick hit Jaden Payoute for a 42-yard completion down to Maryland’s 25-yard line. Tech followed that up with three straight runs and settled for a 36-yard field goal from John Parker Romo.

Tech’s lone touchdown of the half came in the final minute after the offense converted three third down attempts and a fourth down conversion. Blumrick completed multiple passes to Nick Gallo on the drive and a 34-yard pass to running back Malachi Thomas on a wheel route got the Hokies down inside the 5-yard line.

Blumrick made it 21-10 with a 3-yard touchdown run up the middle to cap off the 13-play, 75-yard drive.

