Virginia Tech football takes out season's worth of frustration out on Duke in blowout win

Virginia Tech’s offense was shockingly competent right out of the gate with a season-high 374 yards (the most in the first half since putting up 401 yards against William and Mary in 2018) while crossing midfield on six of its seven possessions to take a 17-3 lead into the break.

They surpassed the 73 passing yards they had against Boston College midway through the first quarter on Saturday with Burmeister setting the tone with a 29-yard gain to Tre Turner on their opening drive. Turner, who missed last week’s game with an upper body injury, caught the pass while laying on the ground after bobbling it.

Blackshear’s 20-yard run got the Hokies on the board with 6:38 left in the first quarter. Burmeister got the Hokies quickly down the field with completions of 27-yards to Tayvion Robinson and 18-yards to tight end Nick Gallo. Blackshear had 131 total yards (104 rushing) of offense in the first half with the score, but he wasn’t the only running back to have an impact.

Keshawn King caught a 47-yard touchdown pass to put Tech up 14-0 with 12:53 left in the second quarter. King snuck out of the backfield on a wheel route and Burmeister hit him with a perfectly thrown ball near the goal line.