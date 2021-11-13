Virginia Tech football takes out season's worth of frustration out on Duke in blowout win

BLACKSBURG — What if?
Virginia Tech fans that showed up for the home finale probably had that thought on their minds watching the Hokies blow out a hapless Duke in a 48-17 win.
Tech’s offense put up more than 500 yards for the first time since 2018 with Braxton Burmeister slinging the ball around the field.
The Hokies notoriously conservative coaching staff even opened up the playbook for a rare trick play that saw Raheem Blackshear take a snap out of the wildcat and flip the ball to Burmeister, who threw a 30-yard touchdown to Kaleb Smith.
It was Burmeister’s career-high third passing touchdown of the night that put Tech over 500 yards. He hit running back Raheem Blackshear on a throwback screen for a 13-yard touchdown that extended the Hokies lead to 34-10 with 11:12 left in the game.
The “what if” question was fair to ask of the defense as well.
A group that couldn’t tackle a week ago and has suffered a series of late game let downs in close losses, held the league’s second-leading rusher Mataeo Durant to 33 yards and made life miserable for multiple Blue Devils quarterbacks
The defining moment for the win came when Norell Pollard stripped quarterback Jordan Moore and defensive end TyJuan Garbutt returned it 16-yards for a touchdown.
Virginia Tech’s offense was shockingly competent right out of the gate with a season-high 374 yards (the most in the first half since putting up 401 yards against William and Mary in 2018) while crossing midfield on six of its seven possessions to take a 17-3 lead into the break.
They surpassed the 73 passing yards they had against Boston College midway through the first quarter on Saturday with Burmeister setting the tone with a 29-yard gain to Tre Turner on their opening drive. Turner, who missed last week’s game with an upper body injury, caught the pass while laying on the ground after bobbling it.
Blackshear’s 20-yard run got the Hokies on the board with 6:38 left in the first quarter. Burmeister got the Hokies quickly down the field with completions of 27-yards to Tayvion Robinson and 18-yards to tight end Nick Gallo. Blackshear had 131 total yards (104 rushing) of offense in the first half with the score, but he wasn’t the only running back to have an impact.
Keshawn King caught a 47-yard touchdown pass to put Tech up 14-0 with 12:53 left in the second quarter. King snuck out of the backfield on a wheel route and Burmeister hit him with a perfectly thrown ball near the goal line.
King had been out of the lineup in recent weeks with an undisclosed injury and was playing for only the sixth time this season.
Duke’s offense looked similar to the one Virginia Tech fans had grown accustomed to seeing from their own team this season at Lane Stadium. The Blue Devils gave true freshman quarterback Riley Leonard his first career start and he was benched midway through the third quarter for fellow freshman Jordan Moore.
Leonard completed his first three pass attempts and that included a 33-yard gain on a flea flicker, but it was all downhill after that. Virginia Tech bottled up the dual threat quarterback in the run game — he had 11 carries for 23 yards in the first half — and he was 4 of 12 for 30 yards after those three straight completions.
The Blue Devils were 2 of 8 on third downs in the first half and had to settle for field goal attempts on both of their trips inside the red zone.
Duke’s only points of the half came on a 27-yard field goal after Burmeister threw an interception inside his own 15-yard line on a screen attempt that got blown up at the line of scrimmage. Kicker Charlie Ham missed a 39-yard attempt earlier in the half.