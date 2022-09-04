Virginia Tech football team’s visiting locker room burglarized during loss to Old Dominion

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football players had their personal belongings stolen from their lockers at S.B. Ballard Stadium during a 20-17 loss to Old Dominion on Friday night, according to Old Dominion interim chief of police Garrett Shelton.

Tech staffers notified the police department of the missing items within 15 minutes of the Hokies getting back to their locker room after the game.

According to Shelton, no arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

“We are conducting the criminal investigation into it and working very closely with football staff, the victims reported in the larcenies and we are working on it all weekend long to help resolve this and bring it to a resolution for them,” Shelton said.

Shelton declined to specify the exact number of players impacted, but said it was less than double-digits and the value of stolen property was estimated at less than $8,000.

“I tell every single head coach that visits our field that communicates with me, I always wish them the best and their players leave as healthy as they arrived and part of that is making sure that their belongings are OK,” Shelton said. “Being a victim of theft is as personal as it gets.”

The Old Dominion police department has officers working security at the game, but aren’t responsible for the locker room area. The stadium uses a mix of police officers and event staffers for security.

Shelton said those procedures will be reviewed going forward.

“One of the things when this happens, we want to review everything that happened and take a look at all the security protocols in place,” Shelton said. “Is it secure? Is it maintained throughout the game?”

Old Dominion’s athletic department put out a statement apologizing to Virginia Tech for the incident on Sunday afternoon.

"ODU Athletics has been working with Virginia Tech and the Old Dominion Police Department since we became aware of the theft of personal property of a few Virginia Tech student-athletes on Friday night," the statement said. "ODU athletics sincerely apologizes to Virginia Tech, the Virginia Tech athletic administration and the young men who had items stolen. The ODU Police Department is working diligently to resolve this incident."

Tech declined comment late Saturday night then put out a statement referring comment to the Old Dominion police department on Sunday.

“The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night,” the statement said. “The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment.”

Tech lost 20-17 on Friday night in a turnover and penalty filled performance that spoiled Brent Pry’s debut. The loss at Old Dominion in 2018 as 28.5 point favorites was widely considered by fans as one of the low points of former coach Justin Fuetne’s tenure.

Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock extended the original seven-game series that was the brainchild of his predecessor Jim Weaver with games from 2026 through 2031. Tech’s game at S.B. Ballard Stadium in 2018 was the first time playing in the region since a neutral-site game against Temple in 1986.

The series pays the visiting team $250,000.

"It's a chance for us to take games to our fans," Babcock said, at the time.