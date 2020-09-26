Virginia Tech football: Tech dominates N.C. State in long awaited season opener

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech had the deck stacked against it on Saturday night in the team’s much delayed season opener.
The Hokies had two dozen players sidelined in the wake of a recent COVID-19 outbreak along with a depleted defensive coaching staff. Starting quarterback Hendon Hooker didn’t dress out and his replacement Braxton Burmesier missed nearly two quarters with a hand injury.
None of it mattered.
Tech blew the doors off N.C. State going up by 24 points in the first half before winning 45-24.
The Hokies got off to a hot start thanks to a trio of newcomers with Burmeister, running back Khalil Herbert and defensive end Justus Reed taking turns in the spotlight.
Herbert’s first carry in a Hokies uniform was a 31-yard gain that took the offense across midfield just seconds into the game. The drive ended with a 46-yard field goal from Brian Johnson, but Herbert would find the end zone on Tech’s next drive on a 37-yard touchdown run.
The score came after a quick three-and-out on N.C. State’s opening drive thanks to a sack from Reed on third down. The Youngstown State grad transfer burst through a double-team to take down quarterback Bailey Hockman.
Tech made it 17-0 with Raheem Blackshear, another offseason transfer, scoring from 8-yards out. Hokies safety Divine Deablo made a diving interception inside NC State’s 40-yard line to set up the score.
Burmeister was near perfect in the first quarter going 5 of 6 for 66 yards and rushing the ball for 36 yards. The only thing that slowed him down was a hand injury he suffered trying to escape pressure in the second quarter.
The Oregon transfer missed the rest of the first half, but third-string quarterback Quincy Patterson made sure there was no drop off at the position.
After running back Ricky Person put N.C. State on the board with a 3-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter, Patterson helped the offense respond with an impressive 10-play, 75-yard drive.
Patterson made some impressive throws on the drive including a 33-yard throw down the sideline to James Mitchell that set up a 15-yard touchdown throw to Tayvion Robinson. Robinson was locked up with N.C. State cornerback Malik Dunalp in the end zone, but fought free to make the catch and give Tech a 23-7 advantage.
The third-year sophomore added another score with 42 seconds left in the half on a 16-yard pass to Mitchell. Tech’s 31-10 halftime lead proved insurmountable for a Wolfpack team that couldn’t stop the Hokies’ new look ground game.
Tech rushed for more than 314 yards (7.7 yards per carry) in the win, the second most production on the ground for the program during Fuente's tenure. The Hokies rushed for 318 yards the Hokies put up against Old Dominion in 2018.
It was only the third time they have run for more than 300 yards in a conference game since joining the ACC in 2004.
The Hokies got contributions from multiple running backs — Khail Herbert, Raheem Blackshear and Jalen Holston all had runs for 12 yards or more — and both quarterbacks moved the sticks. Herbert led the Hokies with 104 yards on just six carries. It was only the 11th 100-yard game for a running back since 2016.
Wide receiver Tre Turner actually had the longest carry of the night going 51-yards on a jet sweep.
Tech added two more field goals in the second half from Johnson, who now has connected on 15 straight attempts. Hockman threw an interception on the team’s opening drive of the second half and he was replaced by backup Devin Leary by the end of the third quarter. He threw a 7-yard touchdown to Tyrone Leary in the third quarter.
Game note
- N.C. State safety Khalid Martin suffered a hip injury in the second half and was taken to Montgomery Regional Hospital. Medical personnel strapped him to a backboard and secured his neck with a brace. He was carted off into an ambulance that drove up onto the field.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!