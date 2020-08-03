Virginia Tech football will honor scholarships for players that opt out of season due to COVID-19

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football will honor the scholarship for any players that opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Fuente delivered that message directly to his players in a meeting on July 21.

Tech defensive back Caleb Farley announced last week he was sitting out the season. He cited concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic — something he reiterated on Monday in a column for Pro Football talk — and Tech will honor his scholarship if he chooses to enroll in classes this fall.

No other football players have opted out as of Monday, Aug. 3.

The ACC has left the decision on fall scholarships up to individual schools. The SEC, Big 10 and Pac 12 have taken a different approach with each conference announcing they would honor scholarships for any student-athlete participating in fall sports.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

