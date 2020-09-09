Virginia Tech football will play multiple QBs in opener against Virginia

This story will be updated
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will go with multiple quarterbacks in the season-opener against Virginia on Sept. 19 at Lane Stadium.
Coach Justin Fuente outlined his tentative plan (barring any COVID-19-related developments) when he spoke to reporters in a virtual press conference on Wednesday morning.
For the first time in his coaching career, Fuente promised multiple quarterbacks playing time in a season-opener with Hendon Hooker getting the starting nod. Braxton Burmeister, the Oregon transfer who had to sit out last season after the NCAA denied his request for immediate eligibility, will also play.
The two rotated reps with No. 1 offense throughout the preseason, and Fuente said Burmeister deserves a chance to show what he could do. Fuente isn’t going into the game with a predetermined idea of how many series each quarterback will get.
Hooker took over as Tech’s starter last season after a 2-2 start last season with the team coming off an embarrassing 45-10 loss to Duke. He debuted on the road at Miami, and steadied a struggling offense throwing for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling 42-35 win.
He ended up 6-2 as a starter — he had to sit out the Notre Dame game with an injury — and put up 1,900-plus total yards and 18 touchdowns. The running game also improved with Hooker under center, and his mistake-free brand of football got Tech within one win of the ACC title game.
It was exactly what Hooker envisioned when he took his name out of the transfer portal in February. Hooker spent about a month away from the team before deciding to come back and compete for the starting job last year.
Burmeister had to sit out last season after the NCAA denied the Oregon transfer’s waiver request for immediate eligibility. He spent the year as the scout team quarterback and wowed the coach staff with his athleticism.
Fuente was eager to see how he would perform during spring practice, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of Tech’s quarterback competition to the fall. Burmeister didn’t waste any time getting into the mix thanks to his playmaking ability.
Burmeister started five games for an injured Justin Herbert as a true freshman in 2017. He redshirted last year before deciding to enter the transfer portal.
The move leaves last year’s backup Quincy Patterson third on the depth chart.
Patterson got his first career start last season subbing for Hooker against Notre Dame. It was a tough situation for the redshirt freshman who was thrown into action against a top 20 defense in one of the most difficult venues in all of college football, but the Hokies managed to take a lead into the final minutes and were a goal line stand away from scoring the upset.
He had 200-plus yards of total offense (139 passing) with a touchdown and interception in the 21-20 loss.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound quarterback was part of one of the team’s more memorable wins in recent memory when he closed out the second half and six overtimes of a 43-41 win over North Carolina. He scored the game-winning two-point conversion and he also threw an 18-yard touchdown after the end of regulation.
Patterson redshirted as a true freshman coming out of Solorio Academy. He was a four-star signee in Tech’s 2018 class.
