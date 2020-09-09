Virginia Tech football will play multiple QBs in opener against Virginia

He ended up 6-2 as a starter — he had to sit out the Notre Dame game with an injury — and put up 1,900-plus total yards and 18 touchdowns. The running game also improved with Hooker under center, and his mistake-free brand of football got Tech within one win of the ACC title game.

It was exactly what Hooker envisioned when he took his name out of the transfer portal in February. Hooker spent about a month away from the team before deciding to come back and compete for the starting job last year.

Burmeister had to sit out last season after the NCAA denied the Oregon transfer’s waiver request for immediate eligibility. He spent the year as the scout team quarterback and wowed the coach staff with his athleticism.

Fuente was eager to see how he would perform during spring practice, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of Tech’s quarterback competition to the fall. Burmeister didn’t waste any time getting into the mix thanks to his playmaking ability.