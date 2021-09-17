Virginia Tech football worried about West Virginia’s ‘dynamic’ playmakers in renewed rivalry

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coaches have worked to provide context to the program’s rivalry against West Virginia.
They have history dating back to 1912, but stopped playing annually in 2005 with Virginia Tech leaving the Big East.
“It's been dormant for a little while at least in recent history,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I think it's incumbent on us to educate our guys about what it was like and what it was. We got several former players that have been involved in the rivalry on our staff in various capacities that can inform myself and our football what it's going to be like."
The game the teams played in 2017 didn’t really offer players a full picture of the rivalry since it was played on a neutral field at FedEx Field. Only three Tech players still on the roster played in that game (Jalen Holston, Devon Hunter and Tyrell Smith).
Tech kept possession of the Black Diamond Trophy with a 31-24 win. The trophy was introduced in 1997 and it has been in Blacksburg since 2004.
“We should relish the opportunity to play in a game like this with the tradition that these teams have, with not just a trophy but the things that are at stake in this game. It’s an awesome opportunity. This is why you do all the work in the offseason.”
The bigger focus for Tech coaches and players has been on preparing for a West Virginia roster that Fuente said has “dynamic” players on both sides of the ball.
On defense, Fuente said the biggest standouts to him were defensive linemen Dante Stills, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior, and Akheem Mesidor, a 6-foot-2, 272-pounder.
Stills has played in 34 games (13 starts) and made the All-Big 12 first team last season with 35 tackles (15 solo) with 10.5 for a loss and two sacks. He has five tackles this season with two for a loss and a sack.
Mesidor was a standout true freshman last year with 32 tackles and five sacks. He has 11 tackles in two games this season with 2.5 tackles for a loss.
“Very disruptive, moving every play, they are in the backfield it seems like all the time,” Fuente said, of the two. “It starts with that and bleeds through the rest. Kind of a unique scheme and bleeds through to the rest of their secondary and their linebacker corps. Those guys up front, in my opinion, make the whole thing go."
That scheme is a 4-2-5 with multiple hybrid positions (bandit and spear). The bandit is a part defensive end, part linebacker position while the spear is a combination corner and safety.
West Virginia offense’s offense also presents some areas of concern and it starts with quarterback Jarrett Doege. The fifth year senior started all last season for the Mountaineers and has thrown for 536 yards (61.3%) with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
Doege got his start at Bowling Green where he started 17 games.
"A kid that can really throw the football,” Fuente said. He's kind of from a football family. His brother (Seth Doege) came out of Lubbock years ago, back when I was at TCU. You can just tell he has a really good understanding of what they are trying to get accomplished.”
He’s also got plenty of options to throw it too.
“They got guys on the outside that can make plays,” Fuente said. “A good screen team. He gets the ball out of his hands and they've made plenty of plays in the passing game. A dangerous, dynamic group that can put points on the board."
West Virginia has 12 completions of 20 yards or more this season, which is tied for No. 11 in the country while Tech only has five. The Mountaineers are also averaging nearly two more yards per attempt (8.6) than Tech (7.0).
It will make Saturday’s game a true test for a 2-0 Virginia Tech team that’s looking to prove it deserves the No. 15 ranking it was given earlier in the week.