Virginia Tech football worried about West Virginia’s ‘dynamic’ playmakers in renewed rivalry

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coaches have worked to provide context to the program’s rivalry against West Virginia.

They have history dating back to 1912, but stopped playing annually in 2005 with Virginia Tech leaving the Big East.

“It's been dormant for a little while at least in recent history,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I think it's incumbent on us to educate our guys about what it was like and what it was. We got several former players that have been involved in the rivalry on our staff in various capacities that can inform myself and our football what it's going to be like." ​

The game the teams played in 2017 didn’t really offer players a full picture of the rivalry since it was played on a neutral field at FedEx Field. Only three Tech players still on the roster played in that game (Jalen Holston, Devon Hunter and Tyrell Smith).

Tech kept possession of the Black Diamond Trophy with a 31-24 win. The trophy was introduced in 1997 and it has been in Blacksburg since 2004.

“We should relish the opportunity to play in a game like this with the tradition that these teams have, with not just a trophy but the things that are at stake in this game. It’s an awesome opportunity. This is why you do all the work in the offseason.”