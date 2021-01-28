 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech football's 2021 schedule announced
2 comments

Virginia Tech football's 2021 schedule announced

{{featured_button_text}}
BC at VT

The VT offensive line group prior to the start of the Boston College - Virginia Tech NCAA college football game in Blacksburg on Saturday. Virginia Tech won the game 40-14.

 MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — The ACC unveiled its full schedule for the 2021 football season on Thursday morning. 

Virginia Tech will open the season on Sept. 2 or 3 (a Thursday or Friday night) hosting North Carolina at Lane Stadium. 

The Hokies play a pair of crossover games against the Atlantic Division this fall with the first one on Oct. 23 against Syracuse. They visit Boston College for a Friday night showdown on Nov. 5. 

It will be Syracuse's first visit to Lane Stadium in 18 seasons and first time as an ACC opponent. 

Tech opens the season with six of its first seven games at home, but plays three of its last four games on the road. The Hokies end the season with a two-game stretch at Miami on Nov. 20 and UVa on Nov. 27 to end the season. 

The ACC Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4 and will go back to its traditional format of featuring the Atlantic Division champion facing the Coastal Division champion.

Notre Dame is back to being an independent, but is scheduled to face five ACC teams — Virginia Tech, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Virginia — as a non-conference opponent.

Tech's lone open week comes before facing the Fighting Irish on Oct. 9. It will be the fourth matchup between the programs and Notre Dame's second ever visit to Lane Stadium. 

The ACC did note that return to play will be contingent on COVID-19 guidelines. 

Virginia Tech's 2021 football schedule

Sept. 2/3 vs. North Carolina 

Sept. 11 vs. Middle Tennessee

Sept. 18 at West Virginia

Sept. 25 vs. Richmond

Oct. 9 vs. Notre Dame

Oct. 16 vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 23 vs. Syracuse

Oct. 30 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 5 at Boston College 

Nov. 13 vs. Duke 

Nov. 20 at Miami 

Nov. 27 at Virginia 

2 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert