Virginia Tech's game against NC State pushed back two weeks

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football won't open the season at Lane Stadium on Sept. 12.
The ACC announced on Wednesday the team's season-opener against NC State has been pushed back two weeks to Sept. 26. NC State put athletic activities on hold over the weekend after announcing 22 positive cases.
Tech will now open the season against Virginia at Lane Stadium on Sept. 19. The Hokies issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming the news, but athletic director Whit Babcock and coach Justin Fuente weren't made available for comment.
When Fuente spoke to reporters on Tuesday, he said the uncertainty over the schedule would be an ongoing concern this season.
“Opponents can change, schedules can change,” Fuente said. “You are going to have to go with the flow a little bit. Control what you can control, worry about the things you are in control of and do your best to handle the unknown one step at a time."
The ACC built multiple off weeks into the 2020 schedule given the likelihood of outbreaks occurring throughout the year.
“The ACC created a league schedule with flexibility to adjust games if needed," NC State head coach Dave Doeren said in a statement. "There are going to be times teams must adjust based on what is best for the health and safety of the players and staffs involved. This move provides our team and staff the time needed to prepare and reacclimate after pausing our practices."
NC State will now open the 2020 season at home against Wake Forest on Sept. 19.
“We appreciate the ACC and Virginia Tech working together in partnership to move this game to a mutual open weekend,” said NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “There’s no blueprint for what we’re all trying to navigate and we are grateful for everyone’s collaboration to make this work.”
For the Hokies, this will be the first time their season-opener is against their instate-rival since 1970. The battle for the Commonwealth Cup has been a Thanksgiving week tradition in recent years, and only been played outside of November one time in the last two decades.
The last time the teams played in September was Frank Beamer's first year as Tech's coach in 1987.
Virginia's 39-30 win last year over Tech ended the program's 15-game losing streak in the series. The win also put the Cavaliers in the ACC Championship game and helped them land the ACC's Orange Bowl bid.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
