Virginia Tech football's season starts to unravel with ugly offensive performance in loss to Pitt

That was one of only four plays in the half Tech ran in Pitt territory and they had two drives start at midfield.

The Hokies had 74 total yards (seven rushing) in the half while averaging 2.2 yards per play. They had five three-and-outs (on eight possessions) to go with that turnover on downs and an interception.

Burmeister got the start after suffering a right shoulder injury in last week’s loss to Notre Dame, but wasn’t particularly sharp in the early going. That was a major issue for Tech since the offensive game plan centered around pushing the ball downfield early and often.

The only time he completed a pass more than 10-yards past the line of scrimmage was on a slant route to Da’Wain Lofton for a 28-yard gain.

By the time he was sacked on the final play of the half, the remaining fans in Lane Stadium rained down the boos.

Virginia Tech’s defense to keep the team within striking distance.

The Panthers were only 3 of 10 on third downs in the first half and didn’t make things easy on Kenny Pickett with consistent pressure with rushing just four defenders. Pickett eluded the pressure for the most part, but he still made some uncharacteristically off target throws because of it.