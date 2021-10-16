Virginia Tech football's season starts to unravel with ugly offensive performance in loss to Pitt

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech didn’t get shut out on Saturday.
The Hokies extended the third-longest active streak in the FBS without getting shut out to 339 games — a streak that date backs to 1995 — but that’s about all the offense managed to accomplish in a 28-7 loss to Pittsburgh.
Tech’s defense forced Pitt to punt a season-high eight times and didn’t allow the Panthers to come close to their impressive season averages of 52 points and 554 yards per game while keeping Kenny Pickett mostly in check.
They put up 411 total yards with Pickett going 22 for 37 for 203 yards with two touchdowns
That might have given the Hokies a chance if the offense would have been able to move the ball at all.
“It’s my responsibility and it’s my job to get us to play as good as we can play, whatever that level is,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “And at times this season, we’ve hit that level, and really at no time today did we hit it.”
Tech’s lone scoring drive of the game proved to be an aberration. Burmeister hit Tre Turner for a 47-yard gain down the middle on the first play of the drive. A pair of pass interference calls helped put the Hokies on the 1-yard line where Tayvion Robinson made a one-handed grab in the end zone to get on the board.
The 47-yard reception from Turner was tied for Tech’s longest offensive play of the season.
Tech had a chance to make it a two-score game on its ensuing possession, but Burmeister threw an incompletion on a fourth-and-five at Pitt’s 37-yard line with 3:58 to go in the third quarter.
Those two drives were bookended by three-and-outs.
Tech finished with 224 total yards of offense, the fewest of Fuente’s tenure. The previous low mark was the 235 yards the Hokies put up against Notre Dame in 2019 in a game that featured former backup quarterback Quincy Patterson under center.
Burmeister was 11 of 32 for 134 yards with a touchdown and interception on Saturday.
“I don’t know if it was one thing,” Fuente said, of the offensive struggles. “I think the wind on a couple occasions was a little bit of an issue. Ball placement was an issue. We’re going to have to fight through tight coverage a couple times...It wasn’t one thing, it wasn’t one position. It was a combination of those things.”
While the strong winds at Lane Stadium didn’t help, Fuente said they only impacted one or two plays.
The problems started early for Tech’s beleaguered group like when they were stuffed for no gain on a quarterback sneak at Pitt’s 35-yard line.
That was one of only four plays in the half Tech ran in Pitt territory and they had two drives start at midfield.
The Hokies had 74 total yards (seven rushing) in the half while averaging 2.2 yards per play. They had five three-and-outs (on eight possessions) to go with that turnover on downs and an interception.
Burmeister got the start after suffering a right shoulder injury in last week’s loss to Notre Dame, but wasn’t particularly sharp in the early going. That was a major issue for Tech since the offensive game plan centered around pushing the ball downfield early and often.
The only time he completed a pass more than 10-yards past the line of scrimmage was on a slant route to Da’Wain Lofton for a 28-yard gain.
By the time he was sacked on the final play of the half, the remaining fans in Lane Stadium rained down the boos.
Virginia Tech’s defense to keep the team within striking distance.
The Panthers were only 3 of 10 on third downs in the first half and didn’t make things easy on Kenny Pickett with consistent pressure with rushing just four defenders. Pickett eluded the pressure for the most part, but he still made some uncharacteristically off target throws because of it.
Pitt got on the board with a 15-play, 94-yard drive that ended with Pickett throwing an 8-yard touchdown to freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew. The Panthers converted a fourth down in Tech territory and a third and long in the red zone to extend the drive. The score gave Pitt a 7-0 lead with 7:35 to go in the first quarter.
Receiver Jared Wayne made a pair of impressive catches to help Pitt extend the lead. On a third and 12, he made a contested grab over Jermaine Waller at Tech’s 3-yard line. Pickett ran it in for a 3-yard touchdown on the next play.
Wayne also caught a 36-yard touchdown late in the half to make it 21-0.