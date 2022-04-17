Virginia Tech freshman Devin Farrell staying at quarterback to fight for No. 3 spot on depth chart

BLACKSBURG — One of the first things Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry mentioned about Devin Farrell on early signing day in December was his positional flexibility.

Farrell stepped into a crowded quarterback room when he arrived in Blacksburg as an early enrollee out of Milton High School in Georgia. Pry didn’t want someone with his talents just buried on the depth chart when he might be best utilized elsewhere.

Those concerns proved premature.

After the spring game on Saturday, Pry said Farrell will remain at quarterback this fall and compete with Tahj Bullock for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Grant Wells and Jason Brown.

“He learns the offense well and he’s obviously got really nice feet and good athleticism,” Pry said.

Farrell played the entire second half at quarterback for the Maroon Team on Saturday. He went live — as did all the other quarterback vying for the backup spot — and threw an incompletion on his lone pass attempt and ran the ball five times for 41 yards with a touchdown.

“The one throw today, he should have stepped into that thing,” Pry said. “He saw it. I was right behind him. And he just didn’t … He had a chance to throw a nice ball there.”

The limited throwing attempts mostly had to do with the running clock in the second half. The Maroon Team only ran nine offensive plays over two quarters.

Farrell’s touchdown came in the third quarter on his first drive for the Maroon Team after taking over at midfield. The biggest play on the drive was a 24-yard keeper by Farrell up the middle. He faked a handoff to Bryce Duke then made linebacker J.R. Walker and safety Ny’Quee Hawkins miss on his way into the secondary.

Farrell punched it into the end zone two plays later.

“He’s one of those guys that can extend plays,” Pry said, in an interview on the ACC Network broadcast.

The focus for Farrell this summer will be continuing to learn the playbook. Quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn said both Farrell and Tahj Bullock were getting “bogged down” in the installation process which slowed down their play.

He will also benefit from more work with Tech’s receivers during the summer when the team gets together for player-led practice sessions.

The Hokies will open fall camp with the entire quarterback room still in flux. The starting spot remains up for grabs as well with Marshall transfer Grant Wells and South Carolina transfer Jason Brown vying for the job. Wells had the standout performance on Saturday with 178 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.