Virginia Tech freshman QB Tahj Bullock’s debut a footnote in ugly season-ending loss

NEW YORK — Virginia Tech quarterback Tahj Bullock's collegiate debut came with less than six minutes to go in the second quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl.

The two straight handoffs weren’t exactly what Hokies fans were hoping for.

He got a little more run in the fourth quarter, but the stakes couldn’t have been any lower. Maryland had just scored a defensive touchdown to take a 54-10 lead.

“Me and Corn (offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen) had conversations about how we wanted to work Tahj into the game,” Tech interim coach J.C. Price said. “But the No. 1 thing was we wanted to try to win the game, so we didn’t want to put him in a bad situation, so we decided to rotate them like we did. I was on board with what happened.”

Maryland only had a handful of defensive starters in the game at that point. The majority of Bullock’s work came on a 13-play, 35-yard drive. The possession was derailed by a personal foul call by Johnny Jordan that forced the Hokies to punt, but Bullock made some plays before that.

Bullock’s first career pass attempt resulted in his first ever completion. He converted a third and 4 with a 21-yards toss to walk-on receiver Luke Bussel to Maryland’s 48-yard line. Bullock placed the ball on Bussel’s back shoulder away from the defender to move the chains.

It was only the second pass completed to a Tech receiver in the game.

He completed another pass to Bussel a few plays later to convert a third down with a slant route in the middle of the field.

“He looked like he is a functional college quarterback,” Price said. “And I think that kid has a bright future. There are things that he needs to work on obviously, but the kid has a high character factor. The thing about the young guys is they’re young guys. So when you’re a young guy, you’re just not as physically mature as some of these guys they were going against tonight. But the future is very bright for most of those young guys that played.”

In the run game, Bullock showed off a physical run style and six carries for 14 yards overall. He had an 8-yard run to Maryland’s 19-yard line to convert a third down, which is where the drive stalled.

The only miscue he made was missing tight end Cole Blaker in the flat. He took a sack on a third and long, but that came on an all out blitz from Maryland that wasn’t picked up.

He closed out the game when Tech got the ball back with less than 90 seconds to go with a pair of handoffs to Marco Lee.

Bullock will likely be in line to compete for the starting job next year. The Hokies lost two quarterbacks to the transfer portal since the end of the regular season and only signed one quarterback (Devin Ferrell) in the 2022 class.

Fellow quarterback Connor Blumrick said he planned on returning next season after the game.

