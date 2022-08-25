Virginia Tech freshman tight end Benji Gosnell out for the season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry announced that tight end Benji Gosnell would miss the 2022 season on Wednesday after practice.

"He's got a bright future here," Pry said.

Pry said the injury wasn't related to the torn ACL and MCL Gosnell suffered as a senior at Carroll County High School, but declined to provide any other specifics.

That injury kept tight end sidelined throughout spring camp and made him a strong candidate to redshirt this season.

Tech signed two other tight ends in the 2022 class — Harrison St. Germain and Dae'Quan Wright — to compliment veterans Drake De Iuliis and Nick Gallo. Gallo, who was the Hokies most improved offensive player in the spring, will likely be the team's top pass catching option at the position while De Iuliis handles much of the inline blocking duties.

Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen has pledged to get creative with the group and use plenty of multiple tight end sets. Wright could also get in the mix after making a strong impression in recent weeks with his athleticism and pass-catching skills

Gosnell was the first player to verbally commit to Tech after the program parted ways with coach Justin Fuente.

“I knew he had heard of him at Penn State,” Gosnell said, in December. “I was pretty sure I was good. I was just waiting to hear that definitely."

He was a four-star recruit that was ranked No. 331 overall and No. 12 in North Carolina, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder had 17 scholarship offers including ones from North Carolina, Ohio State, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisville, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

The only injury news Pry shared on Wednesday was that walk-on linebacker Matt Johnson would also miss the season with an undisclosed injury.

Tech continues to be short on running backs — Malachi Thomas remains "week to week" while Jalen Holston has also been sidelined — but Pry thought the Hokies made it through fall camp with the roster in pretty good shape.

"Knock on wood," Pry said on Saturday. "I think we’ve been pretty good, to be honest."