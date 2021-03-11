Virginia Tech game tonight moved up to 8:30 p.m.

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's quarterfinal game in the ACC Tournament tonight will tip off at 8:30 p.m., one half-hour earlier than originally scheduled.

Duke was supposed to play a quarterfinal against Florida State at 6:30 p.m. tonight, but that game was canceled this morning because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Duke program.

With no 6:30 p.m. game, the third-seeded Hokies' quarterfinal against sixth-seeded North Carolina is moving up from 9 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The game will still air on ESPN.

