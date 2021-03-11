 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech game tonight moved up to 8:30 p.m.
0 comments
breaking

Virginia Tech game tonight moved up to 8:30 p.m.

{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's quarterfinal game in the ACC Tournament tonight will tip off at 8:30 p.m., one half-hour earlier than originally scheduled.

Duke was supposed to play a quarterfinal against Florida State at 6:30 p.m. tonight, but that game was canceled this morning because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Duke program.

With no 6:30 p.m. game, the third-seeded Hokies' quarterfinal against sixth-seeded North Carolina is moving up from 9 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The game will still air on ESPN.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert