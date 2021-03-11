Virginia Tech game tonight moved up to 8:30 p.m.

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's quarterfinal game in the ACC Tournament tonight will tip off at 8:30 p.m., one half-hour earlier than originally scheduled.
Duke was supposed to play a quarterfinal against Florida State at 6:30 p.m. tonight, but that game was canceled this morning because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Duke program.
With no 6:30 p.m. game, the third-seeded Hokies' quarterfinal against sixth-seeded North Carolina is moving up from 9 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The game will still air on ESPN.
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
