Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

9 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion

TV: ACC Network

Records: Virginia Tech 16-11, 8-8 ACC; Georgia Tech 11-16, 4-12.

Notes: While the Hokies have been idle since losing to North Carolina on Saturday, Georgia Tech lost 74-73 in overtime at Syracuse on Monday night. This will be Georgia Tech's third game in five days. …  The Hokies beat the Yellow Jackets 81-66 on Feb. 2. The Hokies outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 36-26. Keve Aluma had 24 points for the Hokies, with Storm Murphy adding 18 points and four 3-pointers. The Hokies shot 52.8% from the field against Georgia Tech's zone defense. "The ball was getting into good spots, and Aluma and [Justyn] Mutts passed out of it well, scored around the rim well," Hokies coach Mike Young said Monday. … Georgia Tech shot just 40% from the field in that meeting. Michael Devoe had 30 points and five 3-pointers for the Yellow Jackets. "We were really, really good defensively, with the exception of Devoe clipped us up for 30. And I thought we did a pretty good job on him," Young said Monday. … Devoe averages 18.5 points, while teammate Jordan Usher averages 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds. "Usher is such a concern. He's really good," Young said. "Jordan was saddled with fouls throughout the [first] game."

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

