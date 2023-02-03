To ESPN analyst Jay Bilas, Saturday's clash at Cassell Coliseum features a "contender" in Virginia and an "NCAA-tournament-worthy team" in Virginia Tech.

The sixth-ranked Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2 ACC) will visit the Hokies (13-9, 3-8) at noon Saturday in a game that will be televised by ESPN2.

The Cavaliers have won seven straight games, including a 78-68 win over the Hokies on Jan. 18.

"Virginia is a legit contender," Bilas said Thursday on an ESPN video conference.

"But at Cassell especially, … Virginia Tech is very difficult to beat. … And [Tech guard Hunter] Cattoor is one of the big reasons why. He's one of the best players in the league."

What does Bilas mean by UVa being a contender? An ACC championship contender? Or an NCAA championship contender?

"Both," said Bilas, who was the analyst for the teams' first meeting but who won't be doing the rematch. "If you're a contender to win the ACC, you can win the whole thing. They're good enough to be a Final Four, win-the-whole-thing team."

Last month's meeting was Tech's sixth loss in what turned out to be a seven-game skid. It was Cattoor's first game back after he missed four games with a fractured elbow.

The Hokies have followed up that skid by winning two of their past three games.

"They're a formidable offensive team when [Cattoor] is in the lineup," Bilas said. "He's their best defender. And I think Virginia Tech is a very good basketball team. They're an NCAA-tournament-worthy team."

What does Bilas mean by NCAA-tournament-worthy?

"They're good enough to be in the field," Bilas said. "But it depends on how those games when Hunter Cattoor was out are going to be factored in [by the tournament selection committee].

"I'm not suggesting they're an NCAA tournament team if they lose the rest of their games. … But I think when teams line up against Virginia Tech, the first thing you'd say is, 'They're better … than their record.’ And then they're significantly better than their record. But their record is what it is because Cattoor was out."

ACC Network studio analyst Luke Hancock said the Hokies are "much better than their record."

"I really like the pieces for Virginia Tech," Hancock, a Hidden Valley High School graduate, said Thursday in a phone interview. "It just wouldn't surprise me if they were able to go on an unbelievable run here because they obviously love that tournament atmosphere, they can shoot the basketball. Tough-nosed, gritty guys. … Now that they have that full roster, they've got to go out there and find a way to get wins.

"Anybody who thinks Virginia … is just going to run away with this game, I think they're going to be really mistaken."

The Hokies need to start piling up wins to turn back into a contender for an NCAA bid.

Tech entered Friday ranked only No. 53 in the NCAA's NET rankings, while UVa was ranked No. 13. Tech is just 2-5 against Quad 1 foes (a home win over a team currently ranked in the top 30 in the NET, a neutral-court win over a team currently ranked in the top 50, or a road win over a team currently ranked in the top 75).

A win Saturday would give Tech another Quad 1 victory.

"This game in particular against Virginia, just because you're not going to have that many chances left to go get Quad 1s, I would imagine that [Tech coach] Mike Young has these guys as fired up to play any game they've played the entire season," Hancock said. "The rivalry helps with getting fired up, but they have no choice now — they have to try and get some big wins.

"I think an at-large bid is probably not going to happen, unless [the committee members] try and say, 'Well, Hunter Cattoor wasn't in [for four losses], so we've got to weight those games differently. I don't necessarily think that happens."

Tech is coming off a 92-83 loss at Miami on Tuesday. The Hurricanes shot 58.3% from the field.

In Tech's loss in Charlottesville, UVa’s 78 points were the most Tech has allowed in the series since an 81-59 road loss in January 2019.

"We've got to be more consistent throughout the course of the game," Young said Friday of his defense. "We had the same situation [Tuesday] — we guarded Miami well … from about the 16-minute mark to the eight-minute mark of the second half. And then we didn't defend as well.

"I had the same thing up there at Virginia. Just [needed] a better sense of awareness throughout the game, throughout a shot clock, throughout a four-minute segment of that game. We see some things that we think can help and hope that we play better on that end [Saturday]."

UVa shot 50.9% from the field in the first meeting.

"This game is about, can Virginia Tech slow down the Virginia offense?" Hancock said. "It's about solid defense making them miss shots."

UVa has been clicking with its smaller starting lineup the past five games (including the win over Tech). UVa is averaging 72.8 points in this stretch.

"Virginia has … reached a new level offensively," Bilas said. "That smaller lineup … with Ben Vander Plas essentially playing a small-ball [center] has allowed them to spread the floor and they've had more opportunities offensively."

Hancock also likes UVa's new offensive prowess.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they win the ACC [regular-season title], win the ACC Tournament, become a 1 seed [in the NCAAs] and make a run to potentially a Final Four," Hancock said.

Hancock has been impressed with UVa reserve guard Isaac McKneely.

"His ability to just stretch the floor and shoot the ball … has been fantastic for those guys," Hancock said.

Bilas is high on UVa reserve forward Ryan Dunn.

"He's the next sort of great defensive [power forward] that Tony Bennett's had," Bilas said.

UVa's backcourt features Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman.

"UVa's got the best defensive backcourt in the country," Bilas said. "Sean Pedulla's an outstanding point guard [for Tech], but Kihei Clark gave him a lot of problems in that first game with his ball pressure — making him turn his back, making the offense start a little bit further out."

Tech guard Darius Maddox has missed the past two games because of a family matter. Young said Friday that Maddox has not yet rejoined the team.

"I hope he's back [for UVa]. I don't know the answer to that," Young said.