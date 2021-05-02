Virginia Tech gets buzzer-beating win over Oregon State in NCAA men's soccer tourney

"It was great to just celebrate like that, just have that lifted off our shoulders and to know that we're going to go on to the next round," said senior standout Kristo Strickler, who had the assist on Labovitz's first goal.

Virginia Tech (7-6-3) and Oregon State (9-5) each had a first-round bye.

This is the fifth straight season in which the Hokies have won at least one game in the NCAA tournament.

"It's an expectation," Strickler said. "We always look forward to the tournament and we just try to do our best every time.

"We want to strive for more each year. And this year I think we can really take it all the way. … Keep riding this wave."

The Hokies advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season. They will meet Air Force or No. 6 overall seed Seton Hall on Thursday in Cary, N.C.

The entire tournament is being held in North Carolina because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tech is looking to win multiple games in the NCAAs for the first time since 2016, when the team won three games before falling in the quarterfinals.