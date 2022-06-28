Virginia Tech gets new primary opponents as part of ACC's 3-5-5 scheduling model

The ACC announced a new football scheduling model on Tuesday.

The new model will feature a 3-5-5 structure starting in the 2023 season with each team in the conference getting three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle (once at home and once on the road).

The structure was adopted by the league’s athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives on Tuesday morning.

“The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said, in a release. “We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. In the end, it was clear this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans, at this time.”

This change also eliminated the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. The two top teams based on conference winning percentage will compete for the ACC football championship.

Virginia Tech's primary opponent under the new model are Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Virginia. The University of Virginia's other primary opponents are Louisville and North Carolina.

The conference opponents for each school through 2026 was also announced, here's what the future schedules for Virginia Tech and Virginia will look like ...

Virginia Tech

2023: Home – NC State, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake Forest; Away – Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, Virginia

Home – NC State, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake Forest; Away – Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, Virginia 2024: Home – Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia; Away – Duke, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest

Home – Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia; Away – Duke, North Carolina, Pitt, Wake Forest 2025: Home – Boston College, Florida State, Pitt, Wake Forest; Away – Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia

Home – Boston College, Florida State, Pitt, Wake Forest; Away – Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia 2026: Home – Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia; Away – Clemson, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Wake Forest

Virginia

2023: Home – Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia Tech; Away – Boston College, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina

Home – Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia Tech; Away – Boston College, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina 2024: Home – Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Wake Forest; Away – Clemson, Duke, Pitt, Virginia Tech

2025: Home – Boston College, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech; Away – Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State

2026: Home – Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt; Away – Florida State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

