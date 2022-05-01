Virginia Tech gets verbal commitment from North Cross offensive lineman Hannes Hammer

Virginia Tech got a verbal commitment on Sunday night from North Cross offensive lineman Hannes Hammer.

Hammer, who is from Germany, announced his decision on Twitter.

"I came to the US last August with the goal to play D1 college football on a full ride one day," Hammer tweeted. "Now I want to thank my family especially my mom and brother, my coaches and friends for helping me every step of the way! Now I'm excited and pumped to announce that I am 100% committed to Virginia Tech."

The Hokies were the first power five team to offer Hammer a scholarship offer. He also had offers from Appalachian State, Eastern Michigan, Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Richmond and William and Mary.

The 6-foot-6, 272-pounder is an unranked offensive tackle prospect.

Hammer was part of a North Cross team last fall that had 13 international players on its roster with eight of them (including Hammer) in the starting lineup. This was his first year playing 11-man football.

“This year it blew up,” North Cross coach Stephen Alexander said, in an interview with The Roanoke Times last year.

“The caliber of kid that it takes to do what they do ... most of these kids are some of the finest young men that you’ll meet. They have the gumption and the courage and the mental toughness to do this.

“They’re good students. They’ve made a tremendously positive impact on student life. They’ve been leaders. It’s a very positive.”

Hammer is the third verbal commitment for Tech's 2023 class that includes three-star offensive lineman Lance Williams and three-star defensive end Jason Abbey. Abbey attends Freeman High School in Richmond.

