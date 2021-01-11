Virginia Tech girds for visit from No. 19 Duke

In a normal year, a visit from the Duke men's basketball team would guarantee Virginia Tech a loud, capacity crowd of more than 9,000 fans to boost the Hokies' chances of a victory.
But this is hardly a normal year.
When the 19th-ranked Blue Devils visit the 20th-ranked Hokies at 7 p.m. Tuesday, no more than 250 fans will be allowed in the Cassell Coliseum stands because of Gov. Ralph Northam's restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I thought on the drive over this morning, that place would be on fire [Tuesday in a typical season]," Tech coach Mike Young said Monday on an ACC video conference. "I miss that, and hate that this team won't be able to experience that with a great opponent coming in."
The boisterous home atmosphere has no doubt helped the Hokies win three of their last four home games with Duke. Tech beat the visiting Blue Devils in each of Buzz Williams' final three years at the helm of the Hokies before falling to visiting Duke in Young's first season in Blacksburg.
This time, however, the Cassell atmosphere will be subdued.
"I am just so thankful … that we have a chance to play," Young said. "I think our team's accustomed to it now. We create our own energy, as Duke will, and it'll be a lot of fun."
The Blue Devils (5-2, 3-0) are still looking for their first marquee win of the season. They lost to Michigan State and Illinois last month, and their Jan. 2 visit to Florida State was postponed because of FSU's COVID-19 issues. The Blue Devils are on a three-game winning streak, but those victories came against Notre Dame, Boston College and Wake Forest.
Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt is averaging a league-high 19.6 points for Duke, up from 9.7 points last year.
"He's a go-to guy now," Young said. "[He has] the little 10-foot jump shot that is really hard to contest; he fades away from it a little bit. [He is] bigger and stronger, which allows him to floor it — he gets fouled more. He can really rip your heart out from 3."
The 6-foot-9 Hurt was named the ACC player of the week Monday. He had 17 points and 11 rebounds in last week's 83-82 win over Boston College and scored 26 points in last weekend's 79-68 win over Wake.
"He's not … just a 3-point shooter or just a post player. He can do both," Wake coach Steve Forbes said.
Duke guard D.J. Steward, who averages 14.0 points, was named the ACC freshman of the week Monday for the second time. He had 14 points against BC and 21 points against Wake.
Sophomore forward Wendell Moore Jr. had 25 points off the bench against BC. He had a team-high eight rebounds but just one basket against Wake.
"We wouldn’t have beaten … Boston College without Wendell," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "The Wake Forest game was a key game for him because he did not hit shots but it did not affect the rest of his game."
Duke freshman Jalen Johnson, an NBA prospect who made the preseason All-ACC first team, has not played since the Dec. 8 loss to Illinois because of a foot injury. The 6-9 Johnson averages 11.5 points and 8.3 rebounds.
Krzyzewski said Johnson will suit up for Tuesday's game.
"I'm not sure we'll play him yet," Krzyzewski said. "It's a matter of conditioning."
The Hokies (9-2, 3-1) will have to contend with Duke's pressure defense.
"Another Duke team that is going to just light you up with their pressure and create offense off your miscues in handling the ball," Young said.
Duke ranks ninth nationally in steals (9.6 spg). The Blue Devils recorded 14 steals against BC, scoring 25 points off BC's 20 turnovers. They had 10 steals against Wake.
"We have been playing very good defense, and this [game at Tech] is even more of a challenge because they have more guys who can score," Krzyzewski said. "When we lost two games early to really good teams, our defense was hurt by our offense — live-ball turnovers, just not taking care of the ball."
Duke guard Jordan Goldwire averages a league-high 2.7 steals.
"He's just a terrific player," Young said. "He gets his hands on balls. He creates so many turnovers."
The Hokies, who fell one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, allowed only two second-half baskets in Sunday's win.
"They really swarmed us. I thought they kind of suffocated us," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "They did a great job just switching with their athletic ability and we just had no answers."
The Hokies have been getting an offensive boost from 5-foot-10 reserve guard Jalen Cone, who is averaging 17.8 points and 4.6 3-pointers the past five games.
"I love the punch he gives us off the bench, … to see that little rat come flying onto the floor and run him off several screens," Young said. "I sometimes think to myself, 'How in the world would you guard him?’”