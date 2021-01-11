Virginia Tech girds for visit from No. 19 Duke

In a normal year, a visit from the Duke men's basketball team would guarantee Virginia Tech a loud, capacity crowd of more than 9,000 fans to boost the Hokies' chances of a victory.

But this is hardly a normal year.

When the 19th-ranked Blue Devils visit the 20th-ranked Hokies at 7 p.m. Tuesday, no more than 250 fans will be allowed in the Cassell Coliseum stands because of Gov. Ralph Northam's restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I thought on the drive over this morning, that place would be on fire [Tuesday in a typical season]," Tech coach Mike Young said Monday on an ACC video conference. "I miss that, and hate that this team won't be able to experience that with a great opponent coming in."

The boisterous home atmosphere has no doubt helped the Hokies win three of their last four home games with Duke. Tech beat the visiting Blue Devils in each of Buzz Williams' final three years at the helm of the Hokies before falling to visiting Duke in Young's first season in Blacksburg.

This time, however, the Cassell atmosphere will be subdued.

"I am just so thankful … that we have a chance to play," Young said. "I think our team's accustomed to it now. We create our own energy, as Duke will, and it'll be a lot of fun."