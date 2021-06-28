Virginia Tech gives Mike Young contract extension

After steering the Virginia Tech men's basketball team to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Mike Young has been rewarded with a contract extension.
Young, 59, has received a three-year extension that will keep him under contract through the the 2026-27 season, according to an anonymous source Monday.
Young still had three years left on his existing contract, which was due to expire after the 2023-24 season.
Tech has yet to announce Young's new deal.
Young, a Radford High School graduate, concluded his second season as the Hokies' coach in March. The Hokies went 15-7 overall and finished third in the ACC standings with a 9-4 league mark. Tech was ranked No. 25 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, then lost to Florida in the first round of the NCAAs.
When Young left Wofford for Tech in April 2019, he agreed to a five-year, $11.5 million contract. He reaped $2 million in total pay in his first year and was due to make $2 million in total pay for his second year.
But in December, he agreed to a 10% reduction in all payments (including bonuses) for the 2021 calendar year to help Tech deal with the financial woes of the coronavirus pandemic.
Young's original contract had the opportunity for bonuses in addition to his total pay. For his efforts this year, for example, he was originally entitled to a $100,000 bonus for being named the ACC coach of the year; a $100,000 bonus for Tech making the NCAAs; and a $50,000 bonus for Tech finishing in the top four of the ACC standings. His contract also includes bonuses for the team's academic performance.
He was due to make $2.25 million in total pay in his third year, $2.5 million in his fourth year and $2.75 million in his fifth year. But it remains to be seen what his pay will be under the terms of the new deal.
Young had to restock the roster after succeeding Buzz Williams as coach, so the Hokies went from a Sweet 16 team in Williams' final season to a 16-16 team in Young's first season in Blacksburg. Tech finished next-to-last in the ACC standings that year with a 7-13 league mark.
Virginia Tech was picked 11th in the ACC's preseason media poll last fall but returned to national relevance in Young's second season at the school. The Hokies beat Villanova, Clemson, Duke and Virginia, among others.
Tech's third-place finish was the Hokies' highest finish in the ACC standings since Seth Greenberg's Hokies tied for third place in 2010.
The Hokies landed the No. 3 seed for the ACC Tournament — their best seed in that event since Greenberg's Hokies were the No. 3 seed in 2007.
Tech reaped a double bye in the ACC Tournament for the first time; 2014 marked the first time that event had two rounds prior to the quarterfinals.
Young was named the ACC men's basketball coach of the year in voting from a 75-member panel of ACC coaches and media members. He received 26 votes, two more than Florida State's Leonard Hamilton.
Young joined Greenberg as the only ACC men's basketball coach of the year winners from Tech. Greenberg earned the honor twice.
Tech is set to return at least four starters from last season's team — Keve Aluma, Tyrece Radford, Nahiem Alleyne and Justyn Mutts. It remains to be seen if Wabissa Bede will return for his extra year of eligibility.