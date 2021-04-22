Virginia Tech has clear idea where kicking competitions stand coming out of spring camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s special teams units are taking shape.

The Hokies closed out spring camp last week with punter Peter Moore and kicker John Parker Romo as the heir apartments to Oscar Bradburn and Brian Johnson.

Bradburn was one of the more consistent specialists in the ACC over the last four years. He averaged 43.5 yards per punt in 48 career games, dropped 81 punts inside the 20-yard line and had 49 punts of 50 yards or more.

The Australian native was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2019 and was an All-ACC honorable mention twice.

Moore made his debut last fall in a 33-15 win over Virginia. He struggled a bit with three attempts for 99 yards (long of 39 yards). The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder was a 2020 signee out of Calvert Hall in Townson, Maryland.

"Peter had a good spring,” Fuente said, in a phone interview with The Roanoke Times on Tuesday. “He's very talented. He played a little bit, and needs to play better when the spotlight is on him. He performed well and he's a great worker. He has a chance to be very good and I'm pleased with the progress he's made.”

Romo was already the team’s kickoff specialist the last two years, but he solidified an expanded role on field goals this spring.