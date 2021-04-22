Virginia Tech has clear idea where kicking competitions stand coming out of spring camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s special teams units are taking shape.
The Hokies closed out spring camp last week with punter Peter Moore and kicker John Parker Romo as the heir apartments to Oscar Bradburn and Brian Johnson.
Bradburn was one of the more consistent specialists in the ACC over the last four years. He averaged 43.5 yards per punt in 48 career games, dropped 81 punts inside the 20-yard line and had 49 punts of 50 yards or more.
The Australian native was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2019 and was an All-ACC honorable mention twice.
Moore made his debut last fall in a 33-15 win over Virginia. He struggled a bit with three attempts for 99 yards (long of 39 yards). The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder was a 2020 signee out of Calvert Hall in Townson, Maryland.
"Peter had a good spring,” Fuente said, in a phone interview with The Roanoke Times on Tuesday. “He's very talented. He played a little bit, and needs to play better when the spotlight is on him. He performed well and he's a great worker. He has a chance to be very good and I'm pleased with the progress he's made.”
Romo was already the team’s kickoff specialist the last two years, but he solidified an expanded role on field goals this spring.
The senior signed with the University of Central Arkansas out of high school before walking on at Tulsa for the 2018 season. He transferred to Virginia Tech a year later where he took over as the team’s starting kickoff specialist two games into the 2019 season.
“I think it shows great self-confidence,” Fuente said, in 2019. “I’m being serious. Everybody kind of embraced it.”
He had 86 touchbacks the last two years (67.2%) and averaged 64 yards per attempt.
While Fuente said Romo’s approach on field goals is a “little less dramatic”, he’s shown the same kind of leg strength in his expanded role.
Johnson, who earned All-ACC honorable mention last fall, helped shorten the field for Tech the last two years. He went 8 of 9 from 40-49 yards out last fall and connected on three attempts from 50 yards or more.
“He's got plenty of leg, that's why he's the kickoff guy,” Fuente said, of Romo. “The range won't be the issue, it will be a little bit more (finding) where he’s still comfortable that we think we got a chance kicking not just that far, but in between the two sticks."
William Ross has been working as Tech’s backup at both kicker and punter this spring. Ross is another two-time transfer — he spent a year at Coastal Carolina and opted out last fall while at South Carolina.