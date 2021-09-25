Virginia Tech has hard time squashing Spiders in contested win over Richmond

BLACKSBURG — The stench still hasn’t worn off Virginia Tech’s offense.

Coach Justin Fuente said the offense “stunk” last week in a loss to West Virginia and it wasn't much better on Saturday with 318 total yards of offense (5.1 yards per play) against Richmond.

The Hokies won’t have their name added to the growing list of FBS teams that have lost to an FCS opponent this season after beating the Spiders, 21-10, at Lane Stadium, but the win did little to inspire confidence in an offensive unit struggling to put points on the board.

Tech receiver Tre Turner did most of the heavy lifting on offense with six catches for 102 yards. It was his third career 100-yard game.

He made an acrobatic catch on the opening drive to bring down a 10-yard touchdown pass from Braxton Burmeister before stepping out of the back of the end zone. Turner did a scissor kick in midair to ensure his back foot got down in bounds.

In the second half, he made a leaping grab with a defender pressed up against him. He had to lean backwards to go up and get the ball for the 42-yard gain. Backup quarterback Connor Blumrick punched the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line a few plays later to give Tech’s its first two-score lead of the game.