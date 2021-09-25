Virginia Tech has hard time squashing Spiders in contested win over Richmond

BLACKSBURG — The stench still hasn’t worn off Virginia Tech’s offense.
Coach Justin Fuente said the offense “stunk” last week in a loss to West Virginia and it wasn't much better on Saturday with 318 total yards of offense (5.1 yards per play) against Richmond.
The Hokies won’t have their name added to the growing list of FBS teams that have lost to an FCS opponent this season after beating the Spiders, 21-10, at Lane Stadium, but the win did little to inspire confidence in an offensive unit struggling to put points on the board.
Tech receiver Tre Turner did most of the heavy lifting on offense with six catches for 102 yards. It was his third career 100-yard game.
He made an acrobatic catch on the opening drive to bring down a 10-yard touchdown pass from Braxton Burmeister before stepping out of the back of the end zone. Turner did a scissor kick in midair to ensure his back foot got down in bounds.
In the second half, he made a leaping grab with a defender pressed up against him. He had to lean backwards to go up and get the ball for the 42-yard gain. Backup quarterback Connor Blumrick punched the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line a few plays later to give Tech’s its first two-score lead of the game.
Fellow receiver Tayvion Robinson provided a spark late in the first half when he returned a punt in the second quarter 60-yards for a touchdown. He weaved through defenders at midfield and side-stepped a diving tackle attempt to get free. It was the first return touchdown of his career and Tech’s first punt return for a touchdown since Greg Stroman did it against North Carolina in 2017.
The special teams touchdown helped Tech go into halftime with a 14-7 advantage. Robinson also had six catches for 76 yards in the win.
Richmond showed signs of life coming out of halftime with its first sustained drive of the game, but the Hokies buckled down in the red zone.
Safety Tae Daley stopped a swing pass on first down for big loss and linebacker Dax Hollifield stopped Jonathan Johnson in his tracks for a short gain on second down. Defensive ends Jaylen Griffin and Amare Barno teamed up for a quarterback hurry on third down.
Richmond’s only points of the half came on a 38-yard field goal with 10:02 lert in the third quarter to make it 14-10.
That remained Virginia Tech’s only offensive highlight for the whole first half. Burmeister missed on a number of throws including a would-be touchdown to Drake DeIuliis. DeIuliis slipped free in coverage, but Burmeister overthrew him by a couple of yards.
With the offense struggling, Fuente tried to shake things up.
He called a fake punt at midfield that would have worked with a more accurate throw from Peter Moore. Moore had Dorian Strong open about 15-yards down field, but he under threw it. Moore had a strong first half otherwise with three 50-plus yard punts down inside the 5-yard line.
Fuente also sent backup quarterback Knox Kadum into the game for a drive. That decision backfield when Kadum threw an interception on his first pass attempt. He rolled out to his right on the play with Tech backed up at its 6-yard line and safety Aaron Banks picked off a ball intended for Tayvion Robinson.
Richmond made quick work of the short field.
Running back Savon Smith scored a 17-yard touchdown on a first down run off the right side of the line. He went untouched after bouncing it to the outside to tie the game 7-7 with 9:22 left in the first half.
It was the only real let down in the half from a Tech defense that held Richmond to five first downs and 101 total yards in the first half. The Spiders were 0 for 6 on third down and went three and out three times.
Richmond starting quarterback Joe Mancuso’s 29-yard gain on his team’s opening drive was costly. He was knocked down by Tech safety Tae Daley at the end of the play and suffered an injury to his right index finger on the play. He was immediately taken to the back by the team’s training staff and replaced by backup quarterback Beau English.