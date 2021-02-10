Virginia Tech has rare ‘clear cut’ quarterback situation heading into spring camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente’s philosophy with his quarterbacks going into spring camp for much of his tenure has been to let them “put the ball down and go compete.”
This year might be a little different.
Braxton Burmeister is the lone quarterback on the roster with any significant experience and will open spring camp in March with a significant advantage over the rest of the room including Connor Blumrick, the Texas A&M quarterback transfer the Hokies added to the roster in January.
Blumrick has played in 18 games, but his lone pass attempt came in 2018.
Most of Blumrick’s playing time over the last two seasons came at running back and special teams. His initial focus will be just learning the system and getting reacclimated to a position he hasn’t played full-time in almost three years.
“If we went out there and played right now, certainly Braxton would be the clear cut guy, so Connor’s got a lot of catching up to do,” Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said on Wednesday. “I love really the attitude of not just him but that whole room going into it.”
Tech will only have three scholarship quarterbacks this spring — Knox Kadum is the other returning scholarship quarterback — but the coaching staff isn’t worried about their depth and aren’t looking to sign any additional transfers.
The Hokies will add three-star signee Tahj Bullock to the roster in May.
“Our number has always been 4-5,” Cornelsen said. “I think we have it set at five, but it goes back-and-forth year-to-year just depending on where we’re at. Part of the reason that Connor fit with what we needed is he is an older guy. He’s not a first- or second-year player coming in.”
The focus for Burmeister will be building on the momentum he established at the end of the season helping Tech win 33-15 over Virginia to bring the Commonwealth Cup back to Blacksburg.
Burmeister was 15 of 22 (68.2%) for 212 yards with a touchdown in the win and also ran for 36 yards. It was easily his highest graded passing performance of the season, according to Pro Football Focus. Burmeister received a 84.2 passing grade in the win and his previous season high was 70.3 against Duke.
He threw for 687 total passing yards (57.1%) in four starts with two touchdowns and one interception. He had 182 rushing yards (4.0) with a pair of touchdowns.
Cornelsen laid out a few areas where Tech is looking for Burmeister to improve this spring.
“Probably the biggest thing we’ve talked about that’s pretty noticeable that we’re working on is, he has a tendency to take too much off of a throw at times,” Cornelsen said. “And it’s usually when it’s a shorter (throw), maybe what he would consider routine or an easy throw. He takes a little too much off of it. It hurt a couple of throws early in the year.”
The staff is also hoping a full offseason in the weight room will help Burmeister survive the rigors of a normal 12-game schedule. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder was knocked out of two games in the fall and also suffered an injury in practice that kept him from playing for much of the year.
“Just becoming a durable, thick, strong (quarterback),” Cornelsen said. “He’s had the athleticism, the quickness and the speed, just putting it all together now. I know that’s something we’ve talked about it, and he already had on his mind before we even talked about it.”