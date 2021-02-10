Virginia Tech has rare ‘clear cut’ quarterback situation heading into spring camp

The Hokies will add three-star signee Tahj Bullock to the roster in May.

“Our number has always been 4-5,” Cornelsen said. “I think we have it set at five, but it goes back-and-forth year-to-year just depending on where we’re at. Part of the reason that Connor fit with what we needed is he is an older guy. He’s not a first- or second-year player coming in.”

The focus for Burmeister will be building on the momentum he established at the end of the season helping Tech win 33-15 over Virginia to bring the Commonwealth Cup back to Blacksburg.

Burmeister was 15 of 22 (68.2%) for 212 yards with a touchdown in the win and also ran for 36 yards. It was easily his highest graded passing performance of the season, according to Pro Football Focus. Burmeister received a 84.2 passing grade in the win and his previous season high was 70.3 against Duke.

He threw for 687 total passing yards (57.1%) in four starts with two touchdowns and one interception. He had 182 rushing yards (4.0) with a pair of touchdowns.

Cornelsen laid out a few areas where Tech is looking for Burmeister to improve this spring.